State of the Bible shows U.S. outlier in biblical reverence in ‘secular west’

PHILADELPHIA (BP) – From a global vantage point unique to its study of the Bible’s impact on U.S. adults, the American Bible Society (ABS) said Americans revere Scripture, faith and church more than others in a geographical cluster described as the “secular west.”

Including the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand in the cluster, the ABS said only 37 percent of secular west residents say the Bible is personally relevant, save the U.S., an outlier with 51 percent of adults affirming Scripture’s relevance to them personally. This mirrors a Lifeway Research study released today (May 13) showing 51 percent of American adults have read at least half of the Bible.

The ABS includes the findings in the second chapter of its 15th annual State of the Bible, relying on data from the 2025 Patmos World Bible Attitudes Survey, with permission, with Gallup as the source research agency.

“These insights, made possible by invaluable contributions and expertise among our partner organizations, give us an unprecedented view of worldwide attitudes toward and engagement with the Bible,” said John Plake, ABS chief innovation officer and State of the Bible series editor. “This study helps us see where God’s Word is spreading and His church is growing. We also see vast opportunities to share His Word with the world.”

ABS draws on its membership in United Bible Societies (UBS), a fellowship active in more than 240 nations, in releasing the data. In partnership with the British and Foreign Bible Society, UBS and Gallup, the Patmos World Bible Attitudes Survey polled 91,000 people in 85 countries on Bible attitudes and practices.

The initiative draws from the apostle Paul’s letters to the seven churches in Asia Minor as recorded in Revelation, identifying seven geographical clusters and putting the U.S. in the fifth cluster described as the “Secular West.”

In the secular west, the vast majority of adults do not find the Bible personally relevant, researchers said. Only 40 percent of residents in the cluster said religion is an important part of their daily life, compared to 69 percent of the global population.

But also in the secular west, Americans outpace other nations in key areas of biblical engagement, and judge the Bible more favorably.

While an average of 18 percent of adults in the cluster use the Bible “a few times a week or more,” 28 percent of Americans do so, compared to 18 percent of the Irish, the nearest ranking country in the cluster, and 8 percent of the French, the lowest use found.

While an average of 19 percent in the secular west attend church at least weekly, 28 percent in the U.S. do so, followed by 26 percent of Irish and 21 percent of Italians, with the lowest weekly attendance, 10 percent, found in France.

More than half of Americans, 53 percent, said religion is an important part of their daily lives, outpacing the average of 40 percent in the cluster who said so. Comparatively, 50 percent of Italians also said so, with Norwegians least often saying so at 17 percent.

When asked whether ‘It’s difficult to trust the Bible because it clashes with the scientific worldview,’ the U.S. was the only nation with more respondents who said, ‘it’s not difficult to trust the Bible,’ ABS said.

“The U.S. is the only nation in this group with more disagreement (41 percent) than agreement (31 percent) – more who say it’s not difficult to trust the Bible,” researchers wrote. “The level of ‘strong’ disagreement in the U.S. (23 percent) more than doubles that of nearly every other nation in the cluster.”

Still, some U.S. responses varied.

When an average of 48 percent of respondents in the cluster disagreed or strongly disagreed that the Bible is a source of harm in the world, 55 percent of Americans said the same, outpaced by 65 percent of Italians. And while 23 percent of Americans said the Bible is indeed a source of harm in the world – outpacing the secular west average of 22 percent – only 12 percent of Italians said so.

Other clusters in the Patmos Initiative are the “Majority Muslim” cluster 1, West Africa, Chad, Sudan, Pakistan and Afghanistan; the “Majority Christian” cluster 2, Russia, Eastern Europe and Portugal, citing a historical connection to Orthodox Christianity; the “Majority Muslim” cluster 3, North Africa, Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia; the “Majority Christian” cluster 4, Latin America, Caribbean, Philippines; the “Religiously Diverse” cluster 6, India, China, Indonesia, Japan; and the “Majority Christian” cluster 7, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Fieldwork details for all countries can be found in the methodology chapter of The Patmos Survey report, available at patmos.bfbs.org, and the second chapter of the State of the Bible 2025 is available for download here.

ABS will release additional chapters of the State of the Bible monthly through December, focusing on trust, flourishing, identity and church and Bible engagement.