Relief efforts underway in Missouri and Kentucky following deadly storms

NASHVILLE (BP) – Search and rescue efforts continue across Kentucky even as recovery efforts have begun in Missouri following deadly storms that swept across the region May 16-17. More than 25 people were killed by the storms and thousands suffered injury and loss.

Send Relief’s St. Louis Ministry Center director Traci Byrd asked for prayer for those affected by the storms and that local churches will have opportunity to respond to the needs in the community.

“Pray that our local churches will shine as a light in the darkness, offering love to our neighbors in need,” she said in a Facebook video.

Byrd thanked Southern Baptist Disaster Relief already on the ground in St. Louis.

A feeding unit was already working Saturday (May 16) in St. Louis, according to Missouri Baptist Convention state executive Wes Fowler.

“Missouri Baptists covet your prayers and support as our Disaster Relief (DR) ministry responds to the devastation of severe weather, including multiple tornados,” Fowler said on May 17. “In St. Louis, early estimates indicate that 20 square blocks were impacted, resulting in at least 5 fatalities. In Scott County, located in southeast Missouri, at least 15 homes have been destroyed and 2 fatalities were reported. Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief is currently onsite in St. Louis providing meals to first responders. Our shower unit, chainsaw teams, and chaplains are also being mobilized. Please pray for DR staff and volunteers as they bring help, hope, and healing to those who are hurting. In the darkest of times, the light of the gospel can truly transform lives. In addition to prayer, all of our SBC Disaster Relief ministries appreciate and are thankful for financial support. Responding to disasters requires significant resources, and I am continually grateful for how generously Southern Baptists provide support.”

The majority of the casualties occurred in Somerset and London, Ky., where at 19 people were killed according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

High Street Baptist Church in Somerset focused its Sunday morning service on prayer for the community.

“Our job as the body of Christ is to stand up at this time and to step into the gap on behalf of our neighbors,” pastor Ed Amundson told the congregation.

In Somerset, the Lake Cumberland Baptist Association building was destroyed by the storm. Despite the loss, Associational Missionary Tommy Floyd is working with Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief director Ron Crow to coordinate recovery efforts.

East of Somerset in London, Tommy Tapscott, associational mission strategist for the Laurel River Baptist Association, has also been working with Crow.

“We’re putting things together, getting a plan,” Tapscott told Kentucky Today. “Ron Crow and I are getting DR teams together to come and starting the relief effort that way. We’ve secured a location.”

At Corinth Baptist Church in London, Ky., Pastor Andrew Dyer led the church in an extended time of prayer during the church’s worship service.

“Every single one of us in this place needs the Lord, the help of the Lord, the strength of the Lord,” he said. “We need Him.”

Dyer said “the last 36 hours seemed like a month” as the community had experienced tremendous loss.

Both state conventions provide online opportunities to support disaster relief efforts. To give in Kentucky, click here. To give in Missouri, click here.

Send Relief, Southern Baptists’ compassion ministry arm, also has a site to help recovery efforts in both states.