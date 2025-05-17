Storms leave death and destruction across Missouri, Kentucky

SOMERSET, Ky. (BP) – A wave of severe storms ripped across the Midwest and Ohio Valley leaving death and destruction in its wake. Authorities reported at least 20 deaths in Kentucky and seven in Missouri as of midday Saturday (May 17).

Tornadoes caused deaths in St. Louis and in communities around Somerset and London, Ky.

It was the worst tornado in Somerset since 2012 when six people were killed, according to Kentucky Today.

“The devastation has hit our community hard. From our church parking lot, positioned on a hill, you can see millions of dollars in damage in businesses, homes, farmland and more,” said G.J. Farmer, Beacon Hill Baptist Church pastor in Somerset.

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief leaders were assessing damage and preparing for response by as the sun rose Saturday morning.

“We are grieving with those who have lost family members and praying for all who have been impacted by these devastating storms,” Kentucky Baptist Convention executive director Todd Gray told Baptist Press.

“Kentucky Baptists are currently rallying together through Disaster Relief to come to the aid of our neighbors as once again our state has been hit hard by natural disaster.”

In Missouri, Wes Fowler said, “In St. Louis, early estimates indicate that 20 square blocks were impacted, resulting in at least five fatalities. In Scott County, located in southeast Missouri, at least 15 homes have been destroyed and 2 fatalities were reported.”

Fowler is the executive director of the Missouri Baptist Convention.

“Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief is currently onsite in St. Louis providing meals to first responders. Our shower unit, chainsaw teams, and chaplains are also being mobilized,” he said.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Turner said at least 38 people were injured in the storms, and she estimates around 5,000 buildings were damaged.

Somerset, Ky., Mayor Alan Keck said the city’s south side was hardest hit. A number of businesses sustained serious damage, and a Lutheran church was destroyed, according to authorities.

Farmer says his church is ready to serve it community, “we trust that God has a purpose and a plan. Now more than ever, it’s our calling as Christ’s church to be His hands and feet in this community.”

Gray and Fowler ask for prayers for their states.

“Please pray for DR staff and volunteers as they bring help, hope and healing to those who are hurting,” Fowler said.

“I am hearing from other state convention executive directors offering resources and assistance to help Kentuckians,” Gray said. “We are so grateful for our Southern Baptist family and the great outpouring of love and support we are receiving.”

Both states provide online opportunities to support disaster relief efforts. To giving in Kentucky click here. To give in Missouri, click here.

Farmer says amid the discouragement, there is hope.

“Even in this, we trust that God has a purpose and a plan. Now more than ever, it’s our calling as Christ’s church to be His hands and feet in this community,” he said.