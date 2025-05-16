It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it!

Recently, I had the honor of sharing with several pastors and their wives at the “Baptist Building” in Jefferson City. They were attending the New Ministers and Wives Retreat (which was wonderful!), and at the time, we were providing a tour of the building. The goal of the tour is to learn about the ministries that use the building to help MBC churches serve Missouri. As a group made its way to my office, I shared about the value and importance of cooperation.

Prior to my calling to Missouri, Executive Director John Yeats had a large sign placed just outside his office. On the far left of the sign, our MBC ministry groups are listed (Prayer & Evangelism, Missions Mobilization, Church Planting, Church Renewal, Media & Communications, Collegiate Ministries, Disaster Relief, etc.). I shared with the group that the sign is a physical representation of the value and importance of cooperation. Alone, no single church can have a statewide ministry in all these areas, but together, when we cooperate, it’s possible.

In the center of the sign, our Missouri Baptist entities are listed: Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri Baptist University, Southwest Baptist University, Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, and the Missouri Baptist Foundation. I shared briefly with the group about each ministry, explaining how our entities help Missouri Baptist churches in ways they may not even realize. And once again emphasized the value and importance of cooperation.

On the far right of the sign, our national partners are listed. This list includes the Executive Committee of the SBC, the International Mission Board, the North American Mission Board, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Lifeway, Guidestone, Gateway Seminary, Midwestern Seminary, New Orleans Seminary, Southern Seminary, Southeastern Seminary, and Southwestern Seminary.

By this point, I believe the group appreciated what the sign represents. It represents what Missouri Baptists can be a part of, what we can accomplish, when we selflessly, generously, consistently, and transparently cooperate. Thankfully, I’m reminded of this truth every day as I enter my office!

Towards the end of my remarks, I told the group a difficult story about a church that decided to withdraw from the MBC. Why were they withdrawing? Was the church frustrated with our Prayer & Evangelism Group? Were they concerned with our efforts to help churches mobilize for missions? Did they no longer see the need to plant churches? Were they frustrated with our efforts to help churches with renewal? To my knowledge, the church was not at all concerned about these ministries. In fact, I believe they would support them wholeheartedly!

Were they upset with our MBC entities or in disagreement with all our national partners? Again, the answer was no. I believe the church would enthusiastically support our entities as well as the vast majority of our national partners. Basically, from my understanding, the church had concerns with one of our partnering ministries, so they decided to withdraw – to no longer cooperate.

I’m genuinely sympathetic with the church’s concern, and I’ve felt it myself from time to time, but I told the group that if perfection is the expectation, cooperation will be impossible.

The truth is that cooperation on a scale the size of the MBC, or especially the SBC, requires grace, patience, flexibility, perseverance, collaboration, and trust. Is it always easy? No. Is the process always smooth? No. Will we always agree with everything? No.

But is cooperation for the sake of the gospel worth the effort? Yes.

I believe for the sake of all the ministries, entities, and partners listed on the sign just outside of my office, cooperation is absolutely worth the effort.