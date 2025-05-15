SBC leaders gather for a Declaration of Cooperation to mark the Cooperative Program’s 100th anniversary

MEMPHIS (BP) – The Ellis Auditorium was brand new May 13, 1925, when Southern Baptists met on a spring afternoon and voted to begin the Cooperative Program. Today (May 13), though the auditorium is gone, Southern Baptists gathered a just few yards away from the original location to recommit to cooperative partnership.

“The Cooperative Program, while commonplace to us, was a never-before-attempted method of funding shared ministry and mission efforts,” SBC Executive Committee Jeff Iorg said in the keynote address to the group.

Dozens of Southern Baptist pastors and leaders gathered to sign a Declaration of Cooperation, just as SBC leaders did to mark the 50th anniversary in 1975.

“My appeal today is to reaffirm our commitment to cooperation and the Cooperative Program in its simplest form – a shared funding mechanism for state and regional conventions and the national Convention to substantially provide the funding needed for all our work,” Iorg said.

“We should do this for many biblical, theological and methodological reasons – but mostly for this very practical, proven reason – it works!”

Seventy-three pastors, national SBC leaders, state convention leaders and ethnic leaders gathered to sign the document that thanked local churches for a century of generosity and commended “all who promote, support, and renew their commitment to the Cooperative Program among our family of churches, mission boards, seminaries, entities, local Baptist associations, and state conventions.”

Before 1925, Southern Baptist churches gave to missionary, evangelistic and educational endeavors based on individual pleas by organizational or societal representatives. Each church gave what it deemed best, leaving fundraisers constantly scrambling to make their pitch and churches feeling the pressure of constant requests.

In 1919, Southern Baptists agreed to a five-year campaign to raise $75 million dollars to fund these missionary endeavors. While the pledges came in at $92,630,923, the actual giving by 1924 fell short at $58,591,713.

It was the next year that a group led by Louisiana pastor M.E. Dodd brought the idea of the Cooperative Program to the annual meeting and messengers adopted it. Southern Baptist calls for a systematic method of giving date all the way back to 1888.

Dodd pastored First Baptist Church Shreveport, Louisiana, from 1912 until his retirement in 1950. He is known in Southern Baptist history as one of the greatest promoters of the Cooperative Program in its early years, rallying hundreds of churches to cooperate.

The pulpit Dodd preached from at FBC Shreveport from 1922-1950 was shared by the Northwest Louisiana Baptist Association for today’s gathering.

To stand at Dodd’s pulpit was special for South Carolina Baptist Convention Executive Director Tony Wolfe, who spearheaded the event.

“It’s very meaningful, not just for me, but I think for everybody who steps up to that pulpit and signs this Declaration of Cooperation,” Wolfe said.

He hopes for a renewal of “unity and purpose” for Southern Baptists, as M.E. Dodd said in 1925.

SBC Registration Secretary Don Currence said he fought tears as he prepared to sign the declaration.

“It was a very humbling experience,” said Currence. “It’s a day I’ll never forget.”

Other platform guests included International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood, Texas pastor Caleb Turner and Baptist Convention of New England Executive Director Terry Dorsett.

Turner, pastor of Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church, told Baptist Press, “We are invested in the Cooperative Program because we wouldn’t be where we are today without what we receive through the Cooperative Program.”

Mesquite started as a church plant in 1991.

“From the very beginning we understood the importance of receiving. And so therefore, because we’ve been blessed in such a way, we want to reciprocate that same thing,” he said.

Dorsett remembered the early days of the Cooperative Program and the challenges Southern Baptists faced in 1925.

He quoted South Carolina’s Charles E. Burts who spoke to messengers in 1925: “The difficulties we face are more than matched by the ability of our people to meet them if we approach them in faith, prayer, courage and sacrifice.”

A season of prayer for churches and pastors, SBC entities and state conventions was led by April Bunn, Chuck Lawless, Carolyn Fountain, Bruno Molina, Hoon Im and Hershael York.

Committed to the Great Commission

Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director-treasurer of the Woman’s Missionary Union, signed the declaration on behalf of the organization.