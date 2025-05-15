R.A. Congress brings faith, fun to grade-school boys

SEDALIA – Boys in grades 1-6, along with leaders and volunteers, came from Missouri Baptist churches across the state and gathered at the Missouri State Fairgrounds for a fun-filled R.A. Congress, which showcased activities boys love along with showing them how to live on mission with God.

The boys participated in archery, soccer, riflry, football and of course Pine Car racing. Each year the boys attending Congress will build Pine Cars and race them at their churches, for some they will race at their Association. Then bring those cars to race at the weekend event. This year the Lad and Crusader winners were from First Baptist Church Paris. They have the opportunity to race their cars at the R.A. National Pine Car Race during the Southern Baptist Convention.

At the end of the weekend awards are given for various areas, with the last one being the Traveling Trophy, this is a cumulation of all points for each church. This year the trophy went to Berean Baptist Church, Waynesville, for the second year straight. They will be hoping for a three-peat next year.

David Stahlman a recently NAMB appointed church planter to Glendive, Montana shared how God is moving him and his family to Montana to plant a church where there is really no gospel presence.

A highlight of the weekend was Stuart Sullivan from All In Men’s Ministry sharing the story and passion of the cross while creating a cross.

Each year the boys and leaders can participate in the Mission Run will all funds are given to Missions. With this and the Mission Offering, $585.21 was raised for Church Planting Ministry in Montana.

R.A. Congress is a weekend where boys can be boys, have fun and be discipled with the mission of Jesus. Why bring your boys to Congress? The answer is simple lives are changed with the gospel at congress. Boys as well as leaders make decisions for Jesus, some sense a call into ministry for the first time at R.A. Congress. Churches start boys, and men’s mission ministries from coming to Congress. If you want to impact your young men plan on joining us for R.A. Congress next year.