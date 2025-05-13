Fewer nominees announced thus far for 2025 SBC meeting

DALLAS (BP) – A month out from the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting, there is only one known candidate for each office of the Southern Baptist Convention and SBC Pastors’ Conference. This is a significant shift from recent annual meetings that frequently saw multiple candidates for each office.

Texas pastor Michael Criner has indicated he intends to nominate current SBC President Clint Pressley for a second term.

“During his first year, Clint Pressley has displayed clarity, conviction and courage,” Criner wrote. “One of the most admirable qualities of Clint is that in every environment where he has represented the SBC, he has joyfully pointed us to the very best of who we are and what we do: our confession and our cooperation for/towards the Great Commission.”

Pressley is senior pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C.

According to Annual Church Profile data and Baptist State Convention of North Carolina records, Hickory Grove reported 77 baptisms and averaged 2,790 in worship attendance in 2024. The church reported $9,880,859 in total undesignated receipts in 2024, with $274,056 (2.77 percent) given through the Cooperative Program. Hickory Grove also gave $259,963 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions and $75,685 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions in 2024.

First Vice President

Evangelist and author Daniel Ritchie will be nominated for first vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention during annual meeting in Dallas.

Matt Capps, lead pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Apex, N.C., told the Biblical Recorder of his plans to nominate Ritchie.

“Daniel Ritchie is among the most faithful, consistent, and passionate witnesses for Christ that Southern Baptists have seen raised up in this generation,” Capps told the BR in written comments. “I am eager to see our convention recognize this gospel servant and unapologetically champion the vital ministries of vocational evangelists like Daniel by electing him to serve as first vice president.”

Ritchie is a member of The Summit Church in Durham, N.C.

According to the most recent data available, The Summit Church reported an average worship attendance of 7,891 and 448 baptisms in 2023. The church reported $810,000 (2.45 percent) given through the Cooperative Program based on $33,061,224 in undesignated receipts. The church also gave $368,500 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $154,000 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Second Vice President

Jim Gatliff, associational missionary for the Hunt (Texas) Baptist Association said Tommy Mann’s, “…refreshingly strong expository preaching, positive ‘can do’ leadership style … (and) his amazing ability to cast compelling vision,” has helped Highland Terrace Baptist Church in Greenville, Texas, in its revitalization process and it’s why he plans to nominate Mann to serve as SBC second vice president.

In its 2024 Annual Church Profile, Highland Terrace reported 28 baptisms and undesignated receipts of $1,599,789, of which $182,750 (11.42 percent) was given through the Cooperative Program. The church also reported $64,218 given to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $13,805 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering as well as 467 people in average worship attendance.

Registration Secretary

Ozark, Mo., mayor and FBC Ozark executive pastor Don Currence will be nominated for his seventh term as registration secretary.

Currence “continues to serve our convention with dedication and integrity,” said Larry Craig, a member of White Baptist Fellowship in Whitehouse, Texas. “He works tirelessly to make your registration a smoother and more efficient process as you attend our annual convention.”

Registering thousands of messengers is no small task, Craig told Baptist Press.

“Bro. Don oversees each aspect of the position with great leadership,” he said. “We have only to look at the most recent years of our annual meetings to see the continued improvements in the registration process.”

According to the Annual Church Profile 2024 database, FBCO reported six baptisms and averaged 485 in weekly worship last year. The congregation contributed $1,645,291 total undesignated receipts, with $95,971 (5.83 percent) given through the Cooperative Program. Members also gave $46,229 to the 2024 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $20,063 to the 2024 Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Recording Secretary

Louisiana pastor Jay Adkins said he plans to nominate current SBC Recording Secretary Nathan Finn for another term.

“Dr. Finn is imminently qualified to serve in this area. He is a published scholar and church history professor who is also a faithful servant of the local church,” Adkins told Baptist Press.

Finn has served three terms in the role. Keeping the record of proceedings at the SBC Annual Meeting and finalizing the Convention’s Book of Reports and Annual are the primary responsibilities of the position.

He serves as a professor and the executive director of the Institute for Faith and Culture at North Greenville University in South Carolina, is a teaching pastor at Taylors FBC in Taylors, S.C., and is a senior fellow with the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission.

During the 2024 ACP year, Taylors FBC received $5,346,248 in total undesignated receipts and gave $447,066 (8.36 percent) through the Cooperative Program. The church gave $59,020 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering and $166,492 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. It reported 1,394 in average worship attendance and 32 baptisms, according to the SBC Workspace and information provided by the church.

SBC Pastors’ Conference President

Family Church pastor Jimmy Scroggins plans to nominate fellow Florida pastor Aaron Burgner for SBC Pastors’ Conference president during the 2025 SBC Pastors’ Conference in Dallas. Burgner is senior pastor of Lakes Church in Lakeland, Fla.

“Aaron Burgner is a faithful pastor. He is a soul winner, a Bible preacher, and a committed Southern Baptist leader,” Scroggins told Baptist Press.

According to 2024 church data, Lakes Church averaged 3,400 people and received $8,122,716 in undesignated funds. The church gave $265,000 (3.3 percent) through the Cooperative Program, $30,662 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $10,159 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Burgner is in his third term as president of the Florida Baptist State Board of Missions and is a past president of the Florida Baptist Pastors’ Conference.

Election Schedule

The SBC Pastors’ Conference election is scheduled for the beginning of the final session of the Pastors’ Conference on Monday evening, June 9.

The 2025 Committee on Order of Business has released the following election schedule for SBC constitutional officers:

Tuesday, June 10, 2:15 pm – Election of Recording Secretary

Tuesday, June 10, 2:20 pm – Election of Registration Secretary

Tuesday, June 10, 2:25 pm – Election of President

Tuesday, June 10, 2:30 pm – Election of First Vice President

Tuesday, June 10, 3:40 pm – Election of Second Vice President

Nominations are not required to be announced in advance, and others may be made during these times.