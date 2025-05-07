Midwestern Seminary, Spurgeon College celebrate 298 graduates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) — Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Spurgeon College celebrated the graduation of 298 students during the seventy-seventh commencement exercises on May 2.

Seminary and college graduates received their degrees and heard a charge from President Jason Allen encouraging them for a lifetime of service to the Great Commission.

“To gather for commencement is always a joy-filled, exhilarating occasion,” Allen said. “God has been so kind to this institution over the past decade to grow us from about a thousand students to about 5,500 students from all 50 states and 64 countries around the world.”

Allen addressed graduates with Christ’s call in Matthew 28:18–20 for His followers to make disciples of all nations.

Beginning with the story of creation and the fall, Allen noted the plan of salvation that God set in motion from the beginning. “In that moment, we begin to see signs, throughout the Old Testament, of the coming Redeemer who would reverse all that happened in the garden and who would make right all that went wrong,” Allen said.

He went on to outline the virgin birth, sinless life, sacrificial death, and glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ. “That resurrection, historically and factually true, changed everything,” Allen said. “It mobilized His followers, reversed death itself, and led to what we know today as the Church, which we gather today to celebrate and are dedicated to serving.”

Reading the commission that Jesus gave His disciples after the resurrection, Allen highlighted Jesus’ claim to all authority and His promise to always be with His disciples. Allen reminded graduates that no matter what challenges they face in obeying Christ’s commission, they are never alone.

He noted that many graduates will go on to serve in hard places around the world. “Why would a man or woman go to those places? Why would a man or woman in those places choose to study in this place? Because the gospel is worth it,” he said, “because the call of the Great Commission has captured their hearts, arrested their affections, and motivated them to go to the ultimate extreme to serve the One who’s called them to make disciples of all the nations and to baptize them in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

Allen encouraged graduates to look forward in hope to the ways God will work in the coming generations through their faithful ministry.

“You’re about to embark on a great gospel work wherever He calls you,” he said, adding, “I challenge you today, as you celebrate this day of completion, don’t minimize the prospects of this day. See it as a day to catapult you forward for a life honoring the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Following the commencement address, hundreds of certificates and degrees were awarded to undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral graduates from the United States and around the globe.

On behalf of the faculty, Allen also presented awards to several students. Elijah Alexander received the Spurgeon College Ministry Award, and Jackson Edwards received the Spurgeon College Marketplace Award. From Midwestern Seminary, Maggie Jones received the Biblical Studies Award, Ross Ferguson received the Theological Studies Award, Grace Lehew received the Applied Theology Award, and Markus Kirner received the Sword and Trowel Preaching Award.

In addition, Chandler Hudgins received the Spurgeon College For the Kingdom Award, and Madelyn Terry received the Midwestern Seminary For the Church Award. These two awards are presented to the members of the graduating class who achieved the highest grade point average of their respective degree levels.

Allen then announced the 2025 Faculty Member of the Year, Matthew Swain. Swain serves as assistant dean of Worship Ministries and associate professor of worship ministries. In April 2025, he was elected to the Wayne and Berna Dean Lee Endowed Chair of Church Music and Worship Ministries.

“We’re so grateful to Dr. Swain. He has invested his life here in such extraordinary ways over the past decade,” Allen said.

Addressing Swain, Allen continued, “It’s a tremendous joy for me to present to you this award and to recognize you in this way as the 2025 Professor of the Year.”

Following the award presentations, the ceremony concluded with a prayer of benediction led by Matthew Millsap, dean of library services and associate professor of Christian studies.

