HLGU’s Freedom on the Inside program to celebrate first class of graduates

JEFFERSON CITY (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University’s (HLGU) President and trustees, along with the Director of the Freedom on the Inside program, are pleased to announce the program’s first ever graduation ceremony. This unique program allows incarcerated individuals to earn a fully accredited Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies.

The graduation ceremony will be held on May 15, 2025, at 9 am in the Jefferson City Correctional Center gymnasium. Eleven graduates will be recognized for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their studies.

Freedom on the Inside is a transformative program that provides rigorous academic instruction and spiritual formation to men incarcerated in Missouri correctional facilities. Through the support of dedicated faculty, staff, and donors, these students are equipped to become agents of change within their communities, both inside and outside the prison walls.

“We are incredibly proud of our graduates and their accomplishments,” said Director Rodrick Sweet. “Their commitment to education and personal growth is truly inspiring. We believe that Freedom on the Inside is making a profound difference in the lives of these men and the communities they will serve.”

The graduation ceremony is a testament to the power of education and the belief in second chances. HLGU is honored to support these students on their journey and looks forward to witnessing their positive impact on the world.

About Hannibal-LaGrange University

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university located in Hannibal, Missouri. HLGU offers a variety of degree programs.

About Freedom on the Inside

Freedom on the Inside allows incarcerated individuals to earn a fully accredited Bachelor of Science in Biblical Studies from Hannibal-LaGrange University. The program aims to transform inmates into ministers of reconciliation within the correctional system and beyond.