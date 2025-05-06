HLGU asks U.S. Department of Education for protection from unconstitutional mandate 

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU), affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) since 1857, has formally requested a religious accommodation from the U.S. Department of Education from a Biden-era regulation, 34 CFR §668.14. Without timely action by the Department, the university intends to file a lawsuit seeking relief to safeguard its religious freedoms.

The contested regulation, implemented in the final months of the Biden administration, compels independent religious bodies like the MBC to co-sign financial responsibility agreements (Program Participation Agreements, PPAs) with universities such as HLGU. The unprecedented “Co-signature mandate” interferes with the autonomy of religious institutions, forcing them either to assume unprecedented financial liabilities or else relinquish their right to appoint trustees according to their religious doctrines.

“Demanding that Missouri Baptist churches give up their religious rights or face financial ruin is contrary to the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” said Jon Whitehead, counsel for HLGU. “This regulation threatens the religious autonomy of Baptist, Catholic, and other denominational institutions, and undermines longstanding principles of nonprofit governance.”

Due to the Department’s refusal to process HLGU’s PPA amendment without MBC’s co-signature, HLGU has already lost access to over $500,000 in Prison Pell Grant funds for eligible students, with anticipated future losses estimated at approximately $250,000 per semester. Moreover, failure to secure a renewed PPA by 2026 would prevent HLGU from participating in Title IV programs entirely, creating devastating consequences for the university.

HLGU’s President, Dr. Robert Matz, initially sought administrative relief from the Department of Education but received no response, compelling the university to pursue legal options.

“The Co-Signature Mandate is discriminatory and unconstitutional,” said Matz. “We urge the Department to align its actions with recent Executive Orders prioritizing religious liberty and deregulation, protecting institutions like HLGU that play a vital role in their religious communities.”

HLGU has extended an invitation to the Department for dialogue aimed at swiftly resolving this issue in alignment with constitutional protections and recent presidential directives.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.