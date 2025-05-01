Southern Seminary finds itself in Jeopardy!

NASHVILLE (BP) – Southern Baptist Theological Seminary received a mention on the Jeopardy! Masters April 30 episode in a manner that gave a nod to the school’s devotion to biblical fidelity.

“Scripture is the sole authority for faith and practice if you study at SBTS, this theological seminary in Louisville,” host Ken Jennings read to the contestants.

Victoria Groce, the reigning Jeopardy! Masters champion who is currently in third place in the tournament, buzzed in first. “What is Southern Baptist Theological Seminary?” she responded.

Jennings ruled it the correct response, though not without SBTS Professor Denny Burk claiming Groce should have added “The” to the front of her question/answer.

SBTS President Albert Mohler applauded Groce’s response and what its inclusion says about the school.

“I guess it’s a signal achievement when your reputation for commitment to the inspiration and authority of the Bible becomes a @Jeopardy Masters answer,” Mohler posted on X. “And contestant Victoria Groce (@GraceWithAnO) got it right!! Many thanks.”

A Macon, Ga., native who studied comparative literature at the University of Georgia, Groce followed up by choosing the category “Poetry-Pourri” for $1,200 and was rewarded with the Daily Double. She wagered all of her $5,000 and responded correctly on the three words preceding the line “the centre cannot hold” in Yeats’ “The Second Coming” (“What is ‘Things fall apart’?”). However, she finished second in the game.