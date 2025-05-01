MWMU Mission Celebration spreads the joy of Christ

KIRKSVILLE – Joy was evident at this year’s MWMU Mission Celebration held at Kirksville Baptist Church. Through worship, missionary speakers, basket auction, a commissioning service and more we celebrated all that God is doing through Missouri WMU and experienced His unmeasurable joy.

Illinois WMU President Lindsay Wineinger joined us, encouraging and challenging us with what joy is, how we as believers continue to have joy in spite of circumstances and how to share our joy with others.

We heard from NAMB church planters and the work they are doing throughout Missouri. As well has retired missionaries, and how they are serving the Lord in retirement as well as some stories when they served in other countries.

Once again had a great response to our Alberta Gilpin raffle baskets, which help raise funds for the various ministries of MWMU.

This year we were led in worship by Gospel Coffee, They are a non-profit coffee retailer and blessed us with music and coffee all weekend. All proceeds go to help missionaries in other countries.

We also had our WMU Foundation snack bar, where you could purchase snacks and all funds go to Missouri’s Touch Tomorrow Today fund through WMU Foundation.

Truman and Carol Chatman were recognized as our emeritus missionaries for 2025-2026. They shared about their work in Costa Rica.

We were blessed by Montana’s WMU, as they came to help with meals, set up and anything else we needed. We look forward to reciprocating in the fall at their annual meeting.

Sarah Schmitt recognized our Acteen Council, Celia Shortell, Cefronia Shortell and Hannah Stahlman. with MWMU President Janet York presenting them with gifts and scholarships. Each year MWMU selects up to 3 Acteens from around the state to serve on the Acteen Council. They help with MWMU activities as well as serve in their church and community.

The Acteen Council helped a lot during this year’s Mission Celebration, including helping with the Friday night Student Conference. Students in grades 6-college were encouraged and challenged on how to live for Jesus and share him in our everyday lives including school, family, and work from Rachel Smith from The Ridge Church.

On Saturday MWMU was presented with the overage check from the Reuben L South Missouri Mission Offering. MWMU receives this check every year because of their efforts to help raise awareness and donations to the offering.

Also, on Saturday we held a special commissioning ceremony as our MWMU Executive Director Cheryl Stahlman and her family, as they are going to be church planters in Montana

The reoccurring statement we heard from this weekend was, I so enjoy this weekend, I am able to spend time with friends, be encouraged and challenged in my relationship with Jesus and find ways to be on mission with Him throughout this next year.

You can join us next April 10-11 at South Haven Baptist Church Springfield for Mission Celebration 2026.