Midwestern Seminary celebrates faculty milestones: Achucarro named director of Spanish Studies; Sena and Hadaway honored in retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) — Midwestern Seminary recently marked a season of transition and celebration, recognizing decades of faithful service from two beloved faculty members while welcoming a new leader to carry forward the mission of theological education for the Spanish-speaking world.

President Jason Allen announced the appointment of Dr. Arnaldo Achucarro as assistant dean and director of Spanish Studies, succeeding Dr. Bobby Sena, who retires after a distinguished career of faithful ministry. Also recognized was Dr. Robin Hadaway, who concluded more than 20 years of service at Midwestern Seminary, where he has shaped countless students for global missions.

“These transitions are a reminder of the Lord’s ongoing kindness to Midwestern Seminary,” said Allen. “In Drs. Sena and Hadaway, we have been privileged to serve alongside men whose lives have been wholly devoted to the Great Commission. And in Dr. Achucarro, we see a leader uniquely equipped to build upon their legacy and lead Midwestern Seminary’s Spanish Studies programs into a new season of growth.”

Honoring Dr. Bobby Sena: Leader of Hispanic Ministry

Dr. Bobby Sena retires as director of Spanish Studies and professor of ministry, concluding a ministry career spanning nearly six decades. Sena has served the Southern Baptist Convention as a pastor, missionary, church planter, evangelism consultant, and denominational leader across Texas, Georgia, and the broader Hispanic world.

“Dr. Sena’s passion for the gospel, love for the Hispanic church, and commitment to theological education have left an indelible mark,” said Allen. “Though his work at Midwestern often took place off-campus, his presence at faculty gatherings was always a highlight. His zeal for the Word and the Church radiates in every conversation.”

Sena earned degrees from Wayland Baptist University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Gateway Seminary (formerly Golden Gate Seminary). He has served as a national Hispanic ministry missionary with the North American Mission Board and held roles at the Baptist General Convention of Texas and the former Home Mission Board. He and his wife of 59 years, Priscilla, have served the Church faithfully together.

“We knew this day would come,” Allen added. “And while we’re excited about what lies ahead for the program, today we simply want to say: Thank you, Dr. Sena. You’ve run your race well.”

Dr. Robin Hadaway: A Life Devoted to the Nations

Dr. Robin Hadaway, senior professor of missions, also retires this spring after more than 20 years of service at Midwestern Seminary. A veteran missionary with the International Mission Board, Hadaway spent 18 years planting churches and training leaders across North Africa, Tanzania, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay. He served as regional leader for eastern South America, overseeing 350 missionaries.

Prior to his missionary service, Hadaway was a U.S. Air Force officer and a pastor in California and Arizona. He earned degrees from Memphis State University, Southwestern Seminary, Gateway Seminary, and the University of South Africa. He also completed graduate coursework at Dallas and Fuller seminaries.

“Robin Hadaway is a man of mission—through and through,” said Allen. “He served as Midwestern’s interim president during a pivotal season, and in every role he’s held—professor, administrator, missionary, friend—he’s carried himself with conviction, humility, and grace. Your life has been one long ‘yes’ to the Great Commission. We love you and are deeply grateful for your ministry.”

Welcoming Dr. Arnaldo Achucarro: A Vision for the Future of Spanish Studies

Succeeding Dr. Sena is Dr. Arnaldo Achucarro, who now serves as assistant dean and director of Spanish Studies and assistant professor of Christian studies. Since joining Midwestern Seminary, Achucarro has played an instrumental role in the growth and development of Spanish Studies in theological education.

“I love working in an environment where I get to interact with students and colleagues, dive deep into theology, and see our students grow academically as they prepare to serve the local church,” said Achucarro. “Midwestern Seminary is equipping leaders for the Church—and that includes the global Spanish-speaking church.”

Under his leadership, the Spanish Studies program will aim to expand certificate, master’s, and doctoral offerings with new emphases. The team is also planning to launch Midwestern’s first academic theology journal in Spanish, partner more intentionally with seminaries in Latin America and Spain, and grow student recruitment through the For the Church on the Road conference series.

“Our vision is bold,” Achucarro said. “We want to become the leading seminary for Spanish-speaking students around the world—offering rigorous academics, pastoral mentorship, and a deep love for Christ’s church.”

To prospective students, Achucarro adds: “Come and study with us! Our Hispanic faculty are academically excellent, culturally sensitive, and committed to serving the church in your heart language. We are here to train you for the task ahead.”

For more information about Midwestern Seminary’s Spanish Studies program, visit mbts.edu/spanish.