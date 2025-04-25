Fusion Program at Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College Commissions 13 Teams for Overseas Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – Thirteen teams of students from Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College will spend summer 2025 serving the Great Commission in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

At a special chapel service on April 23, the campus community commissioned these students, marking their successful completion of rigorous spiritual, physical, and practical training through the institution’s Fusion programs.

“The Fusion Commissioning Service is one of the most encouraging events in the academic year at Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College,” said President Jason Allen. “To see young men and women commissioned for international missions to hard places after completing an intensive 9-month training program is incredibly moving. These students are committed to taking the gospel to the nations, and I am so proud of them.”

Launched in 2005, the Fusion program at Spurgeon College exists to equip believers for a lifetime of Kingdom service by training students to make disciples of all nations through a one-year immersive program. In 2022, the Fusion Masters cohort was established at Midwestern Seminary to equip graduate students with further theological and practical preparation for career missionary service.

At the end of each academic year, Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College sends several Fusion teams overseas and celebrates the completion of their training through the commissioning ceremony.

Welcoming guests to Wednesday’s ceremony, Midwestern Seminary Provost Jason Duesing said, “This is one of the highlights of our academic year. It’s so great to see so many family, friends, church members, and others come here to support the sending off of these young men and women to the ends of the earth for the summer part of their Fusion program.”

Following Duesing’s welcome, Erik Odegard, assistant professor of intercultural studies and director of Fusion, explained the purpose of the ceremony.

“We want to take an opportunity to acknowledge that God has set these students apart for these few months to be witnesses to His glory among the nations,” he said, adding, “They are called, as a transcendent cause over their lives, to make disciples of all nations no matter where the Lord might place them, no matter what job they might hold. This is their call for the rest of their lives, until they see Jesus appear and we meet Him face-to-face.”

After Fusion leadership affirmed students’ successful completion of the training program, Dean of Spurgeon College Samuel Bierig delivered a charge from Matthew 21:1–11. Bierig drew from the story of Christ’s triumphal entry to offer students four encouragements in faithfulness while they serve overseas.

First, Bierig noted that Jesus’s taking of the donkey to ride into Jerusalem reflects His ownership of all things. Bierig encouraged students to remember that God is sovereign over all creation, their own lives, and all aspects of their ministry labors.

“Every molecule in the universe, every animal, every man, and every Fusion student belongs to Him,” Bierig said. “Every breath we have, every heartbeat we get—He’s sovereign over all those things. He runs the universe.”

Second, Bierig pointed to Jesus’s statement in the passage that “the Lord has need” to highlight that God created and called students to use them for His mission.

“You’ve been trained, you’ve been tested, and you’re now being entrusted,” Bierig said. “That’s what today is about. And what are you being entrusted for? What does He have need of you for? It’s to bring His message of peace.”

Third, Bierig focused on the significance of the donkey as a symbol of Christ’s message of peace.

“He’s good, He’s gracious, He’s humble, and He’s slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love. He comes in peace, not fury, at this time,” Bierig said, adding, “He’s announcing good news, which is what He has need of you for this summer.”

Finally, Bierig urged students to persevere in proclaiming Christ’s message of peace and salvation before He returns for judgment.

“There will be a time when there is no time for turning. The need is urgent,” Bierig said. He concluded with a reading of Revelation 19:11–18 and said, “The Lord has need of you, to tell that there is time for turning toward the Lord to be healed.”

Following Bierig’s address, Odegard invited Fusion students to answer publicly whether they believe Jesus is worth their faithful service no matter where He calls them. To answer this question and signify their commitment to serve, students stood and recited the Fusion creed:

As a follower of Christ: I am called not to comfort or success but to obedience. Consequently, my life is to be defined not by what I do but by who I am.

Henceforth: I will proclaim His name without fear, follow Him without regret, and serve Him without compromise.

Thus: To obey is my objective; to suffer is expected; His glory is my reward.

Therefore: To Christ alone be all power, all honor, and all glory, that the world may know. Amen!

Fusion leadership then presented each team and gave each student a map symbolizing their completion of the training program and reminding them of their commitment to the Great Commission.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer led by Joe Allen, assistant professor of missions and leader of the Fusion Masters cohort.

For more information about Fusion or to apply to the program, please click here.