Pianist, age 99, makes music at MBC church for 85 years

WHITESIDE, Mo. – Mrs. Grace Street plays the piano for worship every Sunday at Whiteside Baptist Church. She is 99 years old and has been playing the piano at Whiteside for about 85 years. She shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

“I never felt like it was my duty, but I just started playing,” Mrs. Street said. She said she took piano lessons from Lorene Creech, a lady at the Presbyterian church, when she was a young teenager. Later, her aunt, Marion Teague, taught her, and around the age of 14 or 15, she began playing for the worship services at the church.

There have been others in her church who have played, but mostly it’s been her throughout the years. She’s consistent and rarely misses a Sunday.

Her pastor, Bill Patrick, said she is committed to it. One time, he recalled, someone in her family was getting baptized in another church, and she was not planning to attend because she thought she should be at Whiteside to play the piano. He was able to talk her into going to the baptism, though.

He said she is a friendly person, and she and her late husband have two sons. One of her sons, Robert, helped her as she was interviewed by The Pathway. He said Whiteside is a small community in eastern Missouri, located near Troy. It’s a place where everyone knows everybody. Many are farmers, and a good number commute to other cities for work.

“I do have a satisfied feeling when I play,” Mrs. Street said. “When I’m not there, there is no one else to play, and that’s not what you would want to hear.”

She said her dad was the one who urged her to begin playing about 85 years ago. Mrs. Street said, “Back then, there were a lot more young people who played piano, but there aren’t as many now.”

“I felt like I could do it, so I just started playing.” Interestingly enough, she said, “I’ve never been voted on… I just continued to play.”

“They must like it okay,” she added.

Her son, Robert, said there are about 20 people attending the church most Sundays. There are 79 people living in Whiteside, according to the population statistics. Whiteside Baptist is one of three churches in town.

Mrs. Street encouraged young people to play the piano. She said, “You have to practice!” While she was taking lessons, she said she would practice for about two hours a day.

“When I first started, I was told to sit down at the piano, opposite middle C. Then, you play with your fingertips and don’t let your wrists droop,” she said.

Her director of missions, Robert Feeler, said, “Longevity and faithfulness” characterize Mrs. Street. He said she has been the pianist at Whiteside but also served as church treasurer and Sunday school teacher in times past. “Thank you for your long service, Mrs. Street,” he added. “You have been a blessing and a wonderful example of Christian dedication and service.” Pastor Patrick added his appreciation. “She doesn’t seek recognition, but she does her duty.” He and the congregation at Whiteside feel they are blessed to have Mrs. Street play for their services every Sunday.