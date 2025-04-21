MBC releases 2024 Generosity Report

JEFFERSON CITY – This month, MBC-affiliated churches and associational offices are receiving a soft-cover copy of the 2024 Generosity Report. The report highlights the many ways Missouri Baptists invest in missions across our state, throughout North America, and around the world.

The report replaces both the Annual Giving Report, inserted each spring in The Pathway, and the mid-year report in August. The 2024 Generosity Report is available now online at mobaptist.org/gr and will be shared in the next issue of mbConnect, the MBC’s weekly e-newsletter. The PDF version may be downloaded, printed, and shared.

The 2024 Generosity Report features four sections:

• Section 1: The Big Picture provides a snapshot of Missouri Baptist giving to the Cooperative Program (CP), Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering (MMO), Annie Armstrong Offering for North American Missions, and Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions. It also explains how CP works and where each dollar of CP funds is invested.

• Section 2: Global Impact explains how nearly 40 cents of each CP dollar go to support Southern Baptist causes in North America and around the world.

• Section 3: Missouri Baptist Causes shows how CP and MMO fund a wide range of mission causes across our state, from LIFE Outreach events to collegiate ministries on 25 campuses.

• Section 4: Missouri Baptist Entities illustrates a few of the many ways CP and MMO gifts enhance the ministries of the Children’s Home, Baptist Homes, the Missouri Baptist Foundation, and three universities.

Behind the statistics are stories about people whose lives CP and MMO have impacted. There also are charts and infographics to show the scope of Missouri Baptists’ generosity.

As Wes Fowler, MBC’s executive director, writes on the opening pages, “Your generosity means more lost people are hearing the gospel. More children are finding forever homes with Christian parents. More students are receiving educations grounded in a biblical worldview. More survivors of natural and manmade disasters are receiving help, hope, and healing. More full-time missionaries are engaging unreached people groups around the world. I’m truly grateful for Missouri Baptists and their collective heart for the lost and hurting across our state, throughout North America, and around the world.”

Missouri Baptists posted an exceptionally strong year of giving to missions in 2024, investing more than $1 million in state missions through MMO and, for only the second time since 2009, investing more than $15 million in gospel ministries through CP.

MBC churches may request additional copies of the printed version by emailing cdowell@mobaptist.org.