Our once and future glory

This is another in a series of excerpts from What Every Christian Should Know About the Return of Jesus

The Bible speaks of at least four phases of glory for Christians: glory now, glory in death, glory in resurrection, and glory in the restoration of the cosmos. We explore the first two in this column, and the final two in future columns.

Glory now

It’s our Christian duty to glorify God. As we honor the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit for their divine attributes and redemptive work, we replicate God’s glory in our thoughts, words, and deeds.

This requires more than mere reflection. Consider how the moon, which generates no light, reflects the brilliance of the sun. In a similar way, all of God’s creation declares his glory, including his eternal power and divine nature (Ps. 19:1; Rom. 1:20).

But followers of Jesus have something more: the Shekinah glory residing in our human spirits; thus, we radiate God’s eternal light from within. This should lead us to shine in such a way that others see our good works and give glory to our Father in heaven (Matt. 5:16).

The Lord’s divine nature in us produces an added benefit: assurance that the Spirit’s sanctifying work continues until glorification comes in fullness at the return of Christ. As John writes, “Dear friends, we are God’s children now, and what we will be has not yet been revealed. We know that when he appears, we will be like him because we will see him as he is” (1 John 3:2).

Glory in death

There’s a sense in which the physical death of the saints is a glorious event. As the psalmist pens, “The death of his faithful ones is valuable in the Lord’s sight” (Ps. 116:15). Paul agonizes over the inevitability of his death, not because he fears it, but because being present with the Lord would leave fellow believers without his tutelage.

“For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain,” he writes to the Philippians. “Now if I live on in the flesh, this means fruitful work for me; and I don’t know which one I should choose. I am torn between the two. I long to depart and be with Christ – which is far better – but to remain in the flesh is more necessary for your sake” (Phil. 1:21-24).

As we pass through the portal of death, our souls and spirits enter the presence of God in heaven, where a place is prepared for us (John 14:1-3). We glorify God in ways previously unknown, since he endows us with moral and spiritual perfection.

This is what’s known as the intermediate state, which falls between physical death and future resurrection. The New Testament teaches that upon death, believers’ souls and spirits separate from our lifeless bodies and enter the presence of God in heaven. There we enjoy intimate fellowship with our Lord while awaiting the future resurrection and glorification of our bodies (John 5:28-29; 1 Cor. 15:51-58; 1 Thess. 4:13-18).

We see magnificent glimpses into the throne room of heaven through the visionary eyes of John in the Book of Revelation: the triune Godhead; an emerald-colored rainbow surrounding a glorious throne; living creatures; elders; angels; and redeemed people from every tribe, language, people group, and nation. The combined voices of all creatures in heaven, on earth, under the earth, and in the sea proclaim, “Blessing and honor and glory and power be to the one seated on the throne, and to the Lamb, forever and ever!” (Rev. 5:13).

We may be tempted to stop here, as if heaven is the final stop in life’s long journey. It is breathtaking. But it gets even better. Heaven, a place so awe-inspiring that Paul is not allowed to speak the inexpressible words he hears while visiting there (2 Cor. 12:4), nevertheless is a temporary home for those who rest in the Lord until he returns to earth and brings us with him.

Meanwhile, we may take comfort in several biblical truths about the intermediate state of glory in heaven for followers of Jesus:

1) The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit reside in heaven, yet they have immediate access to earth (Matt. 3:16-17; Mark 16:19; Acts 9:3-6).

2) God’s will is done completely in heaven – and one day will be done on earth (Matt. 6:9-11).

3) Angels surround the throne in heaven (Matt. 18:10), as do majestic heavenly creatures and redeemed people (Rev. 4-5).

4) The heavenly throne is the heart of God’s authority and majesty (Mark 16:19).

5) Heaven is the place from which Satan fell and in which he has no future part (Luke 10:18; Rev. 20:10).

6) Heaven is where believers’ names are written down, providing assurance of everlasting life (Luke 10:20; Heb. 12:23).

7) Christ is preparing a place for believers in heaven and will take us there one day (John 14:3), bringing us back to earth with him when he returns (Rev. 19:11-16).

8) Our citizenship is in heaven (Phil. 3:20).

9) Our inheritance is in heaven – imperishable, undefiled, and unfading (1 Pet. 1:4).

10) Jesus came from heaven (John 3:31; 6:38, 42), ascended there after his finished work on the cross (Luke 24:51; Eph. 4:10; Heb. 4:14), and will descend from heaven one day to resurrect and glorify believers (1 Cor. 15:51-58; 1 Thess. 4:16-17).

11) God brings heaven and earth together one day and dwells with us (Rev. 21:3-4).

12) Nothing profane enters heaven – or the new heavens and new earth (Rev. 21:27 – 22:5).

Upon physical death, we experience moral and spiritual perfection in heaven while we await the resurrection and glorification of our bodies.

