Rescued: Friends, family of freed missionary ‘filled with praise to God’

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article first appeared in The Baptist Paper (click here).

American missionary pastor Josh Sullivan is a free man and reportedly back safely with his wife and children, according to media reports. The 45-year-old missionary from Tennessee was rescued in dramatic fashion Tuesday (April 16) in South Africa following a deadly shootout between police and his kidnappers.

Sullivan had been abducted at gunpoint while preaching a sermon April 10 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell, located in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, according to media reports. Less than a week later, authorities — acting on a tip — reportedly located the kidnapped missionary in a suspected safe house. As police approached the area, suspects in a parked vehicle opened fire and attempted to flee, prompting an intense exchange of bullets that resulted in the deaths of three unidentified kidnappers, according to multiple media reports.

Sullivan was found inside the vehicle unharmed, and is reported to be in good condition.

Prayers answered

“We thank the countless believers who were in fervent prayer during this trying time,” wrote Jeffrey Bush, president of Vision Baptist Missions, Inc., the organization that helped care for the Sullivan family while authorities searched for the kidnapped missionary. “The Lord truly answered. We also deeply appreciate the courageous efforts of the authorities and others who worked tirelessly to secure Josh’s rescue. Our hearts are filled with praise to God, who has once again shown His power to protect and deliver His servants!”

His wife, Meagan, released a statement via Facebook and through other outlets April 11 urging continued prayer. “We beg you to continue storming the throne room until Josh is safe at home,” she wrote. Since then, thousands of people have engaged with Meagan’s post and shared her post, urging others to pray for Sullivan’s safe return.

The Sullivans’ home church is Fellowship Baptist Church, an independent Baptist church in Maryville, Tennessee, where Sullivan has been on staff.

His mentor, Pastor Tom Hatley of Fellowship Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee, confirmed the rescue in a Facebook post, thanking supporters for their prayers and requesting continued privacy for the Sullivan family, CNN reported.