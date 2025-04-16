MBC names Rob Pochek to lead prayer and evangelism ministries

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Executive Director Wes Fowler has named Rob Pochek, senior pastor of First Baptist Church on Park Street, Charlottesville, Va., as team leader of Prayer and Evangelism, effective July 1.

In his new role, Pochek is responsible for developing, implementing, and promoting a comprehensive strategy to help MBC-affiliated churches and associations prioritize prayer and evangelism. This includes engaging Missouri Baptists in a statewide prayer initiative, as well as leading numerous evangelism events across our state.

Pochek is well equipped to lead in both areas, according to Fowler. He has served as senior pastor of First Baptist Church since 2016, leading his growing church to become more passionate about prayer, evangelism, and discipleship. Prior to his call to First Baptist, he served churches in Missouri, Illinois, and North Carolina.

Since receiving an M.Div. and a Ph.D. in missions/evangelism from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, he has written for Baptist Press, the Biblical Recorder of North Carolina, ChurchLeaders.com, and SermonCentral.com, and has authored a book, The Unleashed Church.

Currently, Pochek teaches evangelism and missions as an adjunct professor at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He serves on the boards of Southern Seminary, Fork Union Military Academy, and the Southern Baptist Convention of Virginia. He’s also the national road captain for the FAITH Riders Motorcycle Ministry. Throughout his ministry, he’s been actively involved in denominational life at the associational, state, and national levels.

Pochek has considerable ties to Missouri. He surrendered to God’s call to ministry at the Real Evangelism Conference in Arnold; earned an undergraduate degree in religious studies from Hannibal-LaGrange University; married his wife, Susan, in Hannibal, Mo., and served his first church in LaGrange, Mo.

“The Lord has graciously brought Rob back to Missouri to begin the next phase of his ministry, and Missouri Baptists are the richer for it,” said Fowler “In getting to know Rob over the last several months, I have witnessed God’s confirmation of this call, and I’m eager to see how Rob leads our statewide pray and evangelism ministry in the days ahead.”

The Pocheks are proud parents of two adult children, David and Jessica.

“We are so thankful for God’s grace in calling us back to Missouri to serve the churches and associations of the MBC,” said Pochek. “I love that Dr. Fowler envisions prayer and evangelism together. In Scripture, we find that God brings revival and spiritual awakening in response to the prayers of his people.

“My prayer is for God to give all Missouri Baptist a passion for prayer and for reaching the lost with the gospel.”