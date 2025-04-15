Christian forgives would-be killer, leads her to Christ

IMB missionaries testify to power of prayer

by Emily Hall

When Ruth visited Fran in summer 2023, Ruth didn’t expect to end up in the hospital, fighting for her life.

International Mission Board missionaries Wade and Catherine Hampton have seen God work in Southeast Asia, but they don’t always see Him work through an attempted murder. This story is one they shared with Southern Baptists, asking for prayer.

Ruth met Fran at a park earlier that year, and despite Fran’s initial friendliness, their relationship became complicated when Fran discovered Ruth was a Christian. Raised in radical Islam, Fran grew up hating Christians, and she began avoiding Ruth.

However, Ruth didn’t give up. She still occasionally saw Fran, always trying to steer their conversations toward God. Eventually Fran invited Ruth to her home, an opportunity Ruth approached with caution and prayer.

While visiting Fran’s home, Ruth felt nervous, but her husband, Matt, encouraged her to pray and trust God. The visit went smoothly, and Ruth shared more about the gospel with Fran. Days later, Ruth and her family stopped by Fran’s for an evening visit. As they were leaving, Fran offered them tea. Ruth, not wanting to reject Fran’s hospitality, accepted.

Three hours later, Ruth awoke with sharp pains in her stomach that kept getting worse. The pain made her dizzy and she could barely walk. At daybreak, Matt rented a car and took her to the hospital. Before they left, he asked other Christians to pray.

The first hospital wouldn’t serve Ruth because she was a Christian. Same for the second. This is unfortunately common for Southeast Asians who are living boldly for Jesus in a region hostile to the gospel.

Ruth was unconscious when her husband rushed her to a third hospital. Thankfully, they accepted her.

After three days in a coma, Ruth woke up in the hospital to sounds of her family praising God. They didn’t think she would live.

“The doctor was confident I was poisoned,” Ruth said.

The type of poison they found in Ruth’s body is commonly used in murder among a local tribe. The doctor asked if they knew anyone who wanted to poison her.

Ruth was shocked. That was Fran’s tribe. The tea—it had almost killed her. And the woman had even offered some to Matt and their 2-year-old daughter. The girl’s small body wouldn’t have survived had she accepted it. Ruth was filled with anger.

“However, I remembered Jesus taught to forgive and pray for our enemies,” Ruth said. “I knew God had forgiven me and saved me so I could show love to others.”

Ruth contacted IMB missionaries, asking them to pray for her and for Fran. They shared Ruth’s prayer request with Southern Baptists in fall 2023 through IMB’s prayer channels, and soon, people from around the world prayed for Fran’s salvation.

As Ruth recovered, she and Matt struggled with doubts about staying on the island. They experienced persecution before, but this was different. They prayed with other Christians and ultimately felt led to stay, trusting God would strengthen them and provide for their needs. Ruth forgave Fran, but it wasn’t easy.

“At times things are still hard,” Ruth said. “I have side effects from the poisoning that will last a lifetime.”

Ruth’s forgiveness came from her love for Jesus. Over time, she became increasingly burdened for Fran, asking God to grant her salvation so Fran would know God’s love. Ruth was confident that if Fran knew such a love, her heart would break for her sin.

Over a year later, Fran’s adult daughter reached out to Ruth and Matt, asking for prayer because her mom was sick in the hospital.

Ruth and her family spent two days with Fran and her family, sharing the gospel. Fran seemed different. She eventually admitted to trying to kill Ruth. Fran also acknowledged that God healed Ruth. However, Fran still didn’t choose to follow Christ.

The next day, Fran’s daughter texted Ruth, saying Fran wanted to be cleansed of her sin and darkness. She wanted to follow Jesus. Fran’s daughter asked if Ruth could return quickly and bring a Bible because Fran’s son wanted to read it.

Ruth and her family rushed to Fran’s bedside, eager to share the gospel one final time. On the way, Ruth asked Christians around the world to pray for Fran to trust in Christ once and for all. The Hamptons shared the request with their prayer partners.

Fran died the next day, but not before repenting of her sin and placing her faith in Jesus. Like the thief on the cross in Luke 23, Fran entered paradise that very day.

Continue praying. This story is not over:

Pray for Fran’s family to come to know the gospel and trust in Jesus as their Savior.

Pray for God’s continued guidance, provision and protection for Ruth’s family as they share the gospel in dangerous places.

Pray for God to send more laborers, like the Hamptons, into this harvest field.

*Some names have been changed for security reasons.

**Emily Hall is a prayer content specialist for the IMB.