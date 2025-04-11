SBU trustees approve new campus master plan

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) – At its spring meeting on April 8, Southwest Baptist University’s Board of Trustees approved a transformative campus master plan to direct the future growth and development of the university.

The master plan, which has been in development for nine months, calls for new residence halls and apartment-style living, new academic and athletics buildings, and many other changes to SBU’s main campus in Bolivar. Planning and architecture partner PGAV spent many weeks collecting input from students, alumni, faculty, staff, and administration in building the proposal that was approved unanimously by the Board.

“This campus master plan sets the trajectory of SBU for the next decade and beyond,” said Dr. Rick Melson, SBU’s president. “It’s time for our university to dream big again, and I’m thrilled to have the Board’s support of this plan as we embark on this journey together.”

The initial Phase I of the plan identifies opportunities to construct new student housing adjacent to the baseball stadium and across the creek on the southeast corner of the campus. There are concepts included for a new learning commons at the center of campus to create a more traditional quad feel, as well new academic spaces within the Geneva Casebolt Music Center and connecting the Wheeler and Jester buildings.

Other proposed projects include a new welcome center, expanded athletic training facilities, and the re-rerouting of roadways to make the campus even more pedestrian friendly.

“I’m very thankful to the administration and PGAV in their work developing this campus master plan,” said Board Chairman Pastor Fred Broome. “The future of SBU is bright and I’m excited to see how the Lord will provide for us to bring this plan to fruition.”

In addition to the master plan, the Trustees also approved an initial balanced budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year and received committee reports on increasing enrollment trends and increased giving to the university.