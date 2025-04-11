HLGU exceeds Day of Giving goal, raising more than $122,000

HANNIBAL, MO – Hannibal-LaGrange University is celebrating a successful Day of Giving, having surpassed its goal of 250 gifts in 24 hours. Thanks to the generosity of alumni, friends, and supporters, HLGU received a total of 270 gifts amounting to $122,359.29.

All three matching challenges were met. These included a $40,000 match from the HLGU Board of Visitors for the HLGU Annual Fund, a $25,000 match from an anonymous donor for Student Scholarships, and a $12,500 match from the Riedel Foundation for Student Technology. These contributions provide crucial support for HLGU’s ongoing efforts to ensure long-term sustainability and strengthen key areas that directly impact students. Day of Giving was sponsored by Parker Financial in Hannibal, MO.

“We’re so pleased with the outcome of the Day of Giving—not just because of the funds received, but because of the generosity and love shown by people who believe in the mission of HLGU,” said Alumni Director Lauren Youse. “Each gift represents someone who is committed to advancing God’s kingdom through the work of this institution.”

While the Day of Giving was a tremendous success, the university acknowledges that the journey continues. HLGU invites continued prayers and support as it seeks to further its mission of Christian higher education.

Day of Giving 2026 is scheduled for April 9 and 10.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.