Baptist Homes receives National Heritage Award for conservation leadership

JEFFERSON CITY (BHHM) – Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries has been honored with the prestigious Heritage Award in recognition of its outstanding commitment to advancing the national R3 conservation initiative—focused on Recruiting, Retaining, and Reactivating adult participation in outdoor and conservation activities, including hunting and fishing.

Presented by Cole Gander, Deer Outreach Specialist with the National Deer Association, the award acknowledges Baptist Homes’ remarkable efforts over the past three years. Through a strong partnership with the National Deer Association, Baptist Homes has created meaningful opportunities for seniors to reconnect with the outdoors, while also inspiring new generations of conservation-minded individuals.

In 2024 alone, Baptist Homes hosted five senior deer hunts across four campuses and a community fishing tournament. What began as an initiative to engage senior residents has since expanded to include staff members who are now embracing hunting and conservation as part of their lifestyle.

Beyond the events themselves, Baptist Homes has collaborated closely with the Missouri Department of Conservation, residents, and volunteers to improve wildlife habitat through prescribed burns, invasive species removal, and the establishment of wildlife food plots. These efforts have benefited deer, turkey, and vital pollinators like the Monarch butterfly.

Looking ahead to 2025, Baptist Homes plans to expand its hunting and conservation programs to include team members and neighbors at two new campuses, further deepening its commitment to community engagement and stewardship of natural resources.

The initiative has received state and national attention, having been featured in Missouri Conservationist, Rural Missouri, Quality Whitetails Magazine, and a Bass Pro Shops conservation video. It was also spotlighted in the educational breakout session, “You Did What with Grandma,” at the 2024 LeadingAge Missouri Annual Meeting.

Through innovative partnerships and a shared passion for conservation, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries is redefining what it means to age actively—connecting people, purpose, and the great outdoors. To learn more about the R3 initiatives or upcoming Field to Fork events, contact Cole Gander at cole@deerassociation.com.