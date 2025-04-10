CCCU President David Hoag to deliver MBU commencement address

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University is pleased to announce that Dr. David Hoag, president of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU), will serve as the keynote speaker for the University’s 53rd commencement ceremony. The event will take place Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

Dr. Hoag, a longtime advocate for Christ-centered higher education, became president of the CCCU in 2023 following nearly a decade of service as president of Warner University in Florida. Throughout his career, Hoag has held senior leadership roles in advancement and enrollment management at multiple CCCU institutions. Under his leadership, Warner University experienced significant growth in fundraising, academic offerings and student engagement.

Dr. Hoag is widely respected for his commitment to increasing access to Christian higher education and for his work in shaping the next generation of servant leaders.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Hoag to Missouri Baptist University for this year’s commencement,” said University President Dr. Keith Ross (’87). “His life and leadership are a powerful testament to the impact of Christian higher education. I can’t think of a more fitting voice to encourage and inspire our 2025 graduates as they prepare to make a difference in their communities and careers.”

Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered University located in St. Louis and is committed to empowering students to achieve academic excellence and spiritual growth. MBU offers more than 50 undergraduate degrees, as well as master’s and doctoral programs, and is recognized for its vibrant campus community, competitive athletics and dedication to equipping students for lives of service and leadership.