John Ashcroft to Deliver SBU Commencement Address on May 9

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University (SBU) is honored to welcome former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft as the keynote speaker for its Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 9. Ashcroft will address graduates at both ceremonies, which recognize the accomplishments of students across a variety of academic disciplines.

The first ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., and the second ceremony at 4 p.m. Both ceremonies will take place at the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness Center on the SBU campus in Bolivar.

“For nearly a century and a half, Southwest Baptist University has a legacy of preparing leaders who have shaped our culture and ministered in the State of Missouri and all around the globe, instilling Christian values that honor God and enrich communities,” Ashcroft said. “It is humbling for me to participate in the graduation celebration of another class from this unapologetically Christ-centered institution.”

Ashcroft, a Missouri native, has had a distinguished career in public service and law. He served as the 79th U.S. Attorney General from 2001 to 2005 under President George W. Bush, playing a key role in shaping national security policy in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. Prior to his tenure as Attorney General, Ashcroft served as Missouri’s Governor from 1985 to 1993, as a U.S. Senator representing Missouri from 1995 to 2001, and as Missouri’s Attorney General from 1977 to 1985.

He was previously awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Education from SBU in 1986.

“We are deeply honored to have John Ashcroft speak at our Spring Commencement ceremonies,” said SBU President Dr. Rick Melson. “His lifelong dedication to public service, his leadership at both the state and national levels, and his commitment to faith and integrity make him an inspiring figure for our graduates as they embark on their next journeys.”

Throughout his career, Ashcroft has been a champion of justice, education, and faith-based leadership. As Missouri’s Governor, he focused on economic development, crime prevention, and education reform. His tenure as U.S. Attorney General saw the implementation of key measures to strengthen national security, while he also prioritized civil rights enforcement and legal integrity.

Beyond his government service, Ashcroft has continued to influence legal and public policy matters through teaching, writing, and consulting. He is the founder of The Ashcroft Law Group and has also served as a professor at institutions such as Regent University.

Graduates, faculty, staff, and family members attending the ceremonies will have the opportunity to hear Ashcroft’s reflections on leadership, perseverance, and the role of faith in professional and personal life. His address will provide valuable insights and encouragement as students prepare to transition into their careers and communities.

For more information about the SBU Commencement ceremonies, including details on attendance and livestreaming options, please visit SBUniv.edu/academics/commencement.