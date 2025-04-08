The simplicity of evangelism

Recently, I took Tara on a “date” to a hardware store. Doesn’t that sound romantic? Although it may not be how most define a date, we enjoy walking around Lowe’s or Menards and simply browsing the aisles, even when we don’t really need anything. On this occasion, we found something small to purchase, and as we checked out, a young employee noticed Tara’s sweatshirt and said, “I really like your shirt!”

He was referring to a Scripture on her shirt, so he proceeded to share his testimony, explaining how God saved his life both physically and spiritually. We learned that he was born with a rare heart condition, and his life expectancy past childhood was unlikely. Yet, in God’s goodness, he beat the odds and now enjoys a relatively normal life. He still struggles with the condition, though, and his health remains vulnerable, but he praised the goodness of God for sustaining his life.

He further shared with us about his salvation, that although he was unworthy, his sins were forgiven by the grace of God through Jesus. Throughout his testimony, he relied upon and quoted Scripture. He wasn’t aggressive or unpleasant in any way, and for us, the conversation was refreshing. Why was it refreshing? Because he was genuine and sincere. He was excited to share with us about the goodness, grace, love, and provision of God. It wasn’t rehearsed, it wasn’t an outline, and he wasn’t sharing out of guilt. He truly wanted us to know how God saved him both physically and spiritually!

What can we learn from our encounter with this young man? First, Tara deserves a better “date” than a hardware store! I totally agree! But who doesn’t enjoy looking at shelves, generators, mowers, and drills?

Seriously, though, what can we learn? We can learn that evangelism isn’t really all that difficult. This young man didn’t share with us because he recently attended a conference. He didn’t share with us because he read a book on evangelism. He shared with us because he was excited about God! And honestly, his excitement got me excited! As we walked out of the store that evening, I told Tara how much I needed to hear what that young man shared. It was so encouraging!

We can also learn that evangelism isn’t a program. I believe it’s important to schedule outreach events through the local church, but true evangelism should be a way of life. The young man who shared with us was working his normal shift on a normal evening. He intentionally used his job as a way to interact with those who might not know God. And he intentionally looked for a way to initiate a spiritual conversation – in our case, the Scripture on Tara’s sweatshirt. Programs can be helpful to train and gain experience, but the best type of evangelism is more natural – it’s a way of life.

We can also learn to slow down and listen. I’m oftentimes in a hurry, going from one appointment to another with little margin in between. Even with shopping, I generally go to a store knowing exactly what I want. I get the item I came for, check out, and get back to the car as quickly as possible. On this evening, though, we weren’t rushed – so we listened. We probably stood in the check-out line for 10 minutes and listened to this young man share about the goodness of God. No one was waiting behind us and we had nowhere else to be – so we listened. And by slowing down and listening we were blessed.

As I reflect on our encounter with this young man, I’m honestly both convicted and encouraged. Convicted by my own lack of personal evangelism (something I’m constantly striving to improve!), but at the same time encouraged by the simplicity of evangelism. May God help us to be so excited, so overwhelmed by who He is, that we can’t help but speak of His goodness, grace, love, and provision!