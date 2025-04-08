MBTS’s second set of Spurgeon sermons released through Reformation Heritage Books

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) — After decades out of print, Charles Spurgeon’s sermons from the earliest years of his preaching at the Metropolitan Tabernacle have been republished for a new generation.

Released through a partnership between Reformation Heritage Books and the Spurgeon Library at Midwestern Seminary, the new set contains weekly sermons that Charles Spurgeon preached to his London congregation from 1861 to 1876.

“I am very grateful for the release of this second set of republished Spurgeon sermons,” said President Jason Allen. “Spurgeon’s sermons never disappoint. In them one can see meaningful exposition and Christ’s beauty on display. That is one of the reasons I am thankful for our partnership with Reformation Heritage Books to republish these sermons. I am thankful that pastors and Christians everywhere can have easy access to the Prince of Preachers. I know they will be edified and built up in their walk with Christ as a result.”

Geoff Chang, curator of the Spurgeon Library and assistant professor of Church history and historical theology at Midwestern Seminary, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Reformation Heritage Books to make these sermons available for a new generation of Christians, to foster their spiritual growth, and for pastors and church leaders, to equip them to proclaim the truth with power.”

In 2024, the Spurgeon Library and Reformation Heritage Books established a partnership to republish Charles Spurgeon’s 63 volumes of sermons. The new set, containing Volumes 7–22, is the second of five sets to be released, following Volumes 1–6 in August 2024. All the sermons in the new collection are scanned from original published editions provided by the Spurgeon Library.

Sermons in the new set reflect not only Spurgeon’s Christ-centered preaching but also the events of his ministry in this period. By 1861, Spurgeon’s congregation at the New Park Street Chapel had outgrown its meeting space, leading to the construction of the Metropolitan Tabernacle. Seating 6,000 people, the new building testified to God’s power at work in Spurgeon’s preaching to save hearers and build His Church by the message of the cross.

Chang reflects on this revival context in his introduction to the new set, writing, “Through a nineteen-year-old country preacher, a dying congregation was revitalized, and hundreds—perhaps thousands—were converted under his ministry during those early years.”

Chang’s introduction goes on to note the fruit of this revival seen in two ministries undertaken by the Metropolitan Tabernacle during this period: the Pastors’ College in 1861 and Stockwell Orphanage in 1867. Another key event during these years was the Baptismal Regeneration Controversy in England, in which Spurgeon opposed proponents’ view that baptism was sufficient to save.

The impact of these events can be seen in Spurgeon’s preaching from the period. Highlighting sermons from the new set, Chang shared, “Key sermons include the first sermon at the Metropolitan Tabernacle (on Acts 5:42), the sermon preached after the congregation adopted the ministry of the Pastors’ College (on 1 Timothy 3:15), and the Baptismal Regeneration sermon (on Mark 16:15–16).”

Reflecting on the value of Spurgeon’s sermons for the Church today, Chang shared how pastors can find wisdom in the sermons for shepherding their own congregations. “These sermons provide a robust and faithful vision for pastoral ministry, as we learn from how Spurgeon led his congregation through the preaching of the Word,” Chang said.

Chang also noted the value of the sermons for encouraging believers in their devotion to Christ. “For Christians, these sermons are full of rich, Christ-centered theology,” he said. “Spurgeon’s goal was to preach Christ in every sermon, and these volumes contain his weekly sermons during some of his most fruitful years as a pastor.”

The republished series has been endorsed by ministry leaders and scholars worldwide. Joel R. Beeke, chancellor of Puritan Reformed Theological Seminary and board chairman of Reformation Heritage Books, said, “Few preachers have ever matched Spurgeon’s biblical and earnest passion in preaching to hell-bound unbelievers the glorious truths of God’s free offer of grace to even the greatest of sinners. I am quite indebted.”

Paul Washer, founder of the Heartcry Missionary Society, said, “Reformation Heritage’s release of Spurgeon’s Park Street and Metropolitan Tabernacle sermons is nothing short of monumental. In all my study and writing on the gospel, Spurgeon’s sermons are always consulted. . . They have been my friends for over 40 years.”

The new boxed set, Expanding Ministry—Metropolitan Tabernacle Pulpit: 1861 to 1876, Volumes 7–22, is now available for purchase.