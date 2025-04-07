MODR remains active; an Easter season prayer for protection

Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) remains active this month. Not only are volunteer MODR teams still responding to the March 14th tornadoes, but they’ve been active in recent months responding to fires in California and last fall’s hurricane on the East Coast. They have worked, literally, from coast to coast.

Then, early this month, tornadoes hit the state again. On April 4, MODR sent the following update about tornado response via email:

“As many of you know, we’ve experienced significant damage from tornadoes on March 14 and again on April 2. In response to the tornado that hit Delta, Mo., this week, we are currently providing Feeding and Shower/Laundry services to those affected.

“Looking ahead, we’ll be coordinating chainsaw crews beginning next week (weather permitting) to assist in the cleanup efforts for the damage caused by the March 14 storm. These crews will most likely be needed primarily in North St. Louis County and Franklin County, although there is still some work around Doniphan in the South.

“Preparing for Flooding: We are closely monitoring the weather, as heavy rainfall is predicted this week, with potential widespread flooding. Should the situation develop into a need for flood recovery efforts, we’ll update you with specific ways you can assist. We are grateful for your readiness to help, and we’ll continue to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

“How You Can Help? As always:

“• Pray for all those impacted by these disasters, for our volunteers, and for our ongoing efforts.

“• Give: If you are able, please consider donating to our relief efforts at www.modr.org/give or by mailing a check to MODR 400 E. High St. Jefferson City, MO 65101.

“• Go: If you are able and available, we encourage you to make yourself ready to serve as we continue to bring help, hope, and healing to those in need.

“There is still much work to be done, and your continued support is crucial. We are grateful for all the volunteers who have already stepped in and are excited to see how God will continue to move through this community.”

An Easter season prayer for protection

Tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters provide us with a vivid reminder that we are not in control and that we desperately need God’s protection. Fortunately, we worship the one true God who desires us to turn to Him and pray, as Psalm 16:1 says, “Protect me, God, for I take refuge in you” (CSB).

Psalm 16 has been called an Easter Psalm because it is, ultimately, a prayer of Christ Jesus, who suffered, died and rose again. The Apostle Peter in Acts 2:25-32 testified that this Psalm refers to Christ and His resurrection.

Even though this prayer belongs most appropriately to our Lord, it can be our prayer too. Through the great exchange that happens when we are united with Christ by faith, all that is ours becomes Christ’s, including our sin and guilt, which He defeats by putting them to death on the cross; and all that belongs to Christ becomes ours, including His righteousness, redemption, wisdom and sanctification (See 1 Cor 1:30). Even so, through this great exchange, the truths and petitions of Psalm 16 become ours by faith in Christ.

This Psalm begins with a declaration of our weakness and dependence on God: “Protect me.” We need His protection – physically, emotionally, spiritually. As the late singer, song-writer Rich Mullins expressed in one of his songs, “We are not as strong as we think we are.” We are fragile, frail and prone to wander from our God. As the well-known hymn puts it:

“Prone to wander, Lord, I feel it,

Prone to leave the God I love;

here’s my heart; O take and seal it;

seal it for thy courts above.”

We need God’s protection, and He is our only true refuge – all the more so because the Lord Jesus Christ willingly humbled Himself and took on flesh and experienced our human frailties, though he remained without sin (See Phil 2:5-8). As Hebrews 4:15 says, “For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who has been tempted in every way as we are, yet without sin.”

Christ Jesus, in his earthly life, cried out for protection, looking to His Divine Father as His only refuge (See Hebrews 5:7). As such, without hesitation we should also come to God the Father through our Lord Jesus Christ and, with all our fears and frailty, pray these words from Psalm 16: “Protect me, God, for I take refuge in you.”

The Pathway staff wishes each of you a Happy Easter, as you look to the Lord God as your refuge and hope.