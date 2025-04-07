Missouri church’s ministry in Senegal grows

by Chris Doyle

Seth Shelton’s life took a dramatic turn years ago when he embarked on a short-term mission trip to Nicaragua. While there, he felt an unmistakable call from the Lord to ministry.

He believed he and his wife, Amy, were going to be missionaries, and then through the next 10 years, the Lord refined his plans. Instead of pursuing international missions, Shelton found himself planting a church in Springfield, Mo. Seventeen years later, he remains the pastor of The Way Church, where international missions is emphasized in the congregation’s ministry.

A pivotal moment in the church’s journey came when a church member introduced Shelton to Josh Rivers, an International Mission Board missionary who worked with an unreached people group in Senegal. This connection sparked a partnership with The Way Church sending missions teams to Senegal annually for 13 years.

Shelton recalled the first trip to the country on the western coast of Africa, lying under the stars and seeking God’s guidance. He asked, “Lord, what would You have us do? Do you want us to return and do a work here?” That night, Shelton committed to lead the church in adopting the Jahanka people group who are known to be clerics or holy men of West Africa. They are small in number, Shelton said, but high in influence.

Shelton’s heart is focused on church planting in Senegal, but he knew sharing the Gospel would be a shake-up in a strong Islamic culture.

“Can you imagine someone coming into your neighborhood and telling you there is an entirely different way to believe?” he asked.

The church serves the Jahanka in two villages. Both locations were initially resistant to the Gospel, but Shelton developed a deep passion for them, forming strong bonds with the communities.

“I have never experienced hospitality like I experienced in those villages,” Shelton said. After several visits, Shelton became an integral part of their lives, sharing in their joys and sorrows.

A breakthrough came three years into their ministry when a man from one of the villages made a profession of faith in Christ. This man faced persecution from family members and people in the village, but his faith grew. Before his death two years ago he told Shelton, “You’re going to see more believers.”

Today, The Way Church regularly visits the villages to disciple new believers, and the Gospel is spreading.

Rivers has supported Shelton and the church. He helped them navigate the culture, community and connection with national partners. Challenges and persecutions arose, but Rivers debriefed and prayed them through each experience.

Rivers also traveled to Springfield to help with training at the church. More church members participated in trips to Senegal with Shelton making regular visits.

“The vision Seth has, and with him coming a couple of times a year, is essential for the church,” Rivers said. “If they don’t see the pastor going and engaging, don’t hear from the pulpit the importance of getting out among the nations, it’s hard to see the members mobilize.”

Along with discipleship and working with national partners, another focus is training leaders among the people groups. Rivers, Shelton and members of The Way Church are starting to see fruit among the Jahanka people group.

“The key is they keep the lostness before their church,” Rivers said. “It compels people to respond both with praying and with going.”

Some names have been changed for security