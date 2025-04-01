Missourian Don Currence to be nominated as SBC Registration Secretary

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (BP) – Larry Craig, a member of Whitehouse Baptist Fellowship, has announced he will nominate Missouri pastor Don Currence to serve another term as the Southern Baptist Convention’s Registration Secretary. The nomination will be made at the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting in Dallas.

Currence “continues to serve our convention with dedication and integrity,” Craig said. “He works tirelessly to make your registration a smoother and more efficient process as you attend our annual convention.”

Registering thousands of messengers is no small task, Craig told Baptist Press.

“Bro.Don oversees each aspect of the position with great leadership,” he said. “We have only to look at the most recent years of our annual meetings to see the continued improvements in the registration process.”

If elected, Currence will begin his seventh term as registration secretary. Before his first term in the role, he had assisted longtime Registration Secretary Jim Wells for 12 years.

Currence is the administrative pastor at First Baptist Church, Ozark, Mo., having served the congregation for more than 30 years. In 2023 he was elected mayor of Ozark, a town of 22,907 in southwest Missouri near Branson. He also serves as a police chaplain supporting Ozark officers.

According to the Annual Church Profile 2024 database, FBCO reported six baptisms and averaged 485 in weekly worship last year. The congregation contributed $1,645,291 total undesignated receipts, with $95,971 (5.83 percent) given through the Cooperative Program. Members also gave $46,229 to the 2024 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $20,063 to the 2024 Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Currence has served as a New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary trustee and in numerous leadership roles with state conventions and local associations in Missouri and Louisiana.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and a master’s from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

He and his wife Cheta have two adult daughters, Hannah and Leah.