Major earthquake in Myanmar spurs Send Relief response

BANGKOK – A devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, March 28.

Collapsing mosques killed hundreds of Muslims at Friday prayers, The Associated Press reported, while about 150 monks were apparently killed when a monastery was destroyed.

Relief workers expect the number of casualties to rise sharply.

Send Relief is responding through local partners and churches to provide essential supplies, including food, water, emergency shelter, clothing, blankets, hygiene and sanitation items and flashlights.

“Our partners on the ground and local church leaders are already hard at work, serving their neighbors in the midst of this devastation,” said Jason Cox, Send Relief’s international vice president. “As rescue workers scramble to save people buried under collapsed homes and buildings, Send Relief is providing resources to our local ministry partners who are urgently meeting survivors’ needs.”

One of Send Relief’s partners – a local church leader who mobilized in neighboring Thailand – previously received disaster readiness training from volunteers with Hawaii Pacific Baptist Disaster Relief.

“People in Myanmar and Thailand are hurting in the aftermath of the earthquake, but we’ve received word from local churches already taking action, meeting urgent needs, and sharing the love of Jesus,” said John Williams, co-director of Hawaii Pacific Baptist Disaster Relief.

John and his wife, Gay, who serves as co-director alongside him, worked in partnership with Send Relief to provide disaster readiness training. Now, those church leaders in Southeast Asia are working to serve thousands in need.