St. Louis church reaches its Nepali neighbors, with help from MBF

by MBF staff

ST. LOUIS – On Christmas Day, the Nepali Gospel Church of St. Louis did not just celebrate the holiday—its congregation opened their doors and hearts to neighbors who may have never heard the message of Jesus.

With the warmth of fellowship and the joy of the season in the air, 180 people—many from Hindu and Buddhist backgrounds—gathered with church members for an evening of celebration and discovery. It wasn’t just about the lights, the music, or the food; it was about something greater—an invitation to hear the Gospel, perhaps for the first time.

“God used our time, treasure, and talents to share the Gospel with them through His Word, music, and testimonies,” said Pastor Joshua Prem, reflecting on the event. As worship songs filled the space and personal testimonies were shared, the church engaged in meaningful conversations with those who came, some of whom were moved.

Among them was a young man who, after hearing the message, felt compelled to learn more about Jesus. Since that night, he has joined the church and is now building friendships with other young men in the congregation—a connection that could change the trajectory of his life.

But the impact of that Christmas celebration ripples farther than one person. Many were introduced to Nepali Gospel Church for the first time. “This outreach helped us build relationships within our local community and with Nepali international students,” said Prem. “We believe these new connections will pave the way for future Gospel work.”

None of this kingdom-building ministry would be possible without faithful support from the local church community and strategic ministry partnerships. The Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF) remains committed to empowering churches like Nepali Gospel Church to build stronger connections with their communities and advance the Gospel across Missouri. In 2022, MBF launched its ministry grant program to help Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) churches overcome financial barriers and expand their outreach. Since then, the Foundation has distributed over $235,000 in grants to MBC churches for various projects and events while reviewing over 160 applications.

“The overwhelming response to the grant program highlights the need for continued support for local churches across Missouri,” said President and CEO, Dr. Neil Franks. “Our goal is to ensure that every church has the opportunity to fulfill its God-given mission without financial constraints standing in the way.”

As Nepali Gospel Church continues to reach their next-door neighbors for Christ, the impact is being multiplied in their church plant thousands of miles away. In Nepal, a new congregation has formed, helping spread the Gospel rapidly around the Kathmandu Valley. Nepali Gospel Church’s mission is clear: to be a beacon of hope at home and abroad. Their Christmas outreach in St. Louis proves that the heartbeat of the Gospel knows no borders.

Through the generosity of faithful Missouri Baptists, MBF continues to invest in ministries that bring hope, healing, and transformation. To learn more about how to contribute or apply for a ministry grant, visit mbfn.org/grants or give us a call at (573) 761-0717.