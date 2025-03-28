HLGU’s ‘World Music Series: Latin America Camp’ to teach Spanish through music, dance

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University is excited to announce the upcoming “World Music Series: Latin America Camp – Learning Spanish Through Music and Dance.” This immersive workshop, designed for students in grades 7-12, will run from June 2 to June 6, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM each day. Registration is now open, with a fee of $95 per student and sibling discounts available. To register or for more information, contact Dr. Edwin Aybar at edwin.aybar@hlg.edu or 505-508-9687.

Led by Dr. Edwin Aybar, this engaging program will introduce participants to the vibrant world of Latin American music and dance while incorporating Spanish language learning. Instrumentalists will explore salsa and bachata rhythms, singers will learn and perform songs in these styles, and dancers will showcase their moves in a special final performance on Friday, June 6, at 11:00 AM.

The week-long curriculum includes:

Day 1: The Elements of Music – Introduction to Latin American music

Day 2: Latin American Language – Indigenous, Spanish, and African influences; regional differences

Day 3: Latin American Dance – Caribbean, South American, and Brazilian styles

Day 4: Latin American Instruments – Spanish terminology and cultural significance

Day 5: Recap and Performance

This interactive experience is perfect for students who love music, dance, and cultural exploration.

Dr. Edwin Aybar holds a Doctor of Musical Arts from North Dakota State University and master’s degrees in music from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (Music Performance) and the University of South Dakota (Music History). His undergraduate studies were completed at Wheaton College Conservatory (BM).

Dr. Aybar has served as Assistant Professor of Collaborative Arts at the University of Jamestown, Music Instructor at New Mexico Highlands University, Chair of the Music Department at Oklahoma Panhandle State University and has taught at several community colleges.

While studying music, Dr. Aybar developed a passion for Latin dance, which he has been teaching for over 20 years in his own studio and at various universities. Born in Puerto Rico, he moved to Minnesota at age 13 and has been deeply engaged in music, communication, and the arts ever since. He is also a self-published author of three books, reflecting his lifelong interest in organizing thoughts through writing.

Believing that the arts are essential to both personal fulfillment and a flourishing society, Dr. Aybar is excited to bring his expertise to Hannibal-LaGrange University.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.