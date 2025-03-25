Pressley names 2025 Registration Committee

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (BP) – SBC President Clint Pressley announced Friday, March 21, that Jonathan Coleman will chair the Registration Committee for the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting in Dallas in June. Coleman, pastor of Harvey Baptist Church in Stephenville, Texas, was a member of the committee in 2024.

The registration committee is called “to supervise the registration of messengers, to oversee the operations of the registration desk, and to rule upon any questions which may arise in registration concerning the credentials of messengers” per SBC Bylaw 8.

“I am thankful for the leadership of Chairman Jonathan Coleman,” Pressley told Baptist Press. “I am confident that this committee, representative of Southern Baptists across our convention, will serve our messengers well in Dallas.”

Joining Coleman on the committee are: