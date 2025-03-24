Making sense of a difficult journey

If you or a loved one have ever needed the services of long-term care, you are familiar with the often mind-numbing process of finding the right answer to meet your needs. There are multiple levels of care and a confusing array of payment possibilities, most of which leave one dealing with serious sticker shock. In this brief column, we will attempt to provide succinct answers to this confusing process and offer the ministry of Baptist Homes as a faithful partner for your journey. Let’s begin by defining the different levels of care available.

First, there is independent living. This is the entry level of care and is basically a maintenance-free living environment. Typically, it is an apartment-type arrangement where all the normal home responsibilities, such as lawn care, are provided for the resident as a part of the cost. At Baptist Homes, we offer our independent living residents the full experience of life at our campuses, which includes an optional meal plan, social events, shopping trips, and most importantly, the spiritual life of living on a campus where the focus of Christian discipleship is at the heart of all we do. Independent living is available at our Arcadia Valley, Ashland, and Ozark campuses.

Second, there is residential care. In this level of care, the resident is likely to live in or very near to the full nursing care area of the campus. In addition to the living space, meals are provided, and routine housekeeping is included. Baptist Homes offers this type of care at our Tri-County (Vandalia) and Adrian campuses.

Third is assisted living. This is the first level of nursing care. At this level, you receive assistance with what are referred to as “Activities of Daily Living”. These include assistance with medication, bathing, dressing, meal preparation, and housekeeping, all with nursing care available 24 hours per day should the resident need it. Baptist Homes offers assisted living at our Arcadia Valley and Ozark campuses, and soon, at our Ashland campus.

Finally, the most involved level of care is called intermediate care or skilled nursing. At these levels, you are truly living in a medical care environment. Medications are administered by licensed personnel, daily needs are met by highly trained staff, and the resident is under 24-hour medical supervision. We provide these levels of care at our Adrian, Arcadia Valley, Independence, Ozark, Shelbina, and Tri-County campuses, and soon at our Ashland and Smithville locations.

Paying for any of these levels of care is expensive and will come from your personal resources first. Many are under the mistaken idea that Medicare will pay for long-term care. This is inaccurate. Medicare pays for short-term rehabilitation stays in assisted living or skilled nursing. The only public funding available for ongoing long-term care costs is Medicaid, which becomes available when the one needing care has expended the vast majority of their personal resources.

This article may have prompted many questions and concerns. Baptist Homes is here to help guide you through this process. You can reach out to us at info@bhhm.org, or by calling 866-454-2709.