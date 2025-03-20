Stufflebam Campus sold to Polk County Cares

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University has completed the sale of its Stufflebam Campus to Polk County Cares, effective March 19, 2025.

The 8.05-acre campus is located on Pike Avenue just a few blocks north of SBU’s main footprint in Bolivar, the Shoffner Campus. Three buildings are currently on the campus – the Casebolt Apartments, Memorial Hall, and the former health center.

The Stufflebam Campus was SBU’s original location when the university relocated to Bolivar from Lebanon in 1879. Most operations began moving to the Shoffner Campus in the 1960s, but the Casebolt and Memorial residence halls remained in use for decades until Memorial was taken offline in 2023.

In selling the property, SBU is taking initial steps as part of a proposed comprehensive campus master plan that will be presented to the Board of Trustees for approval in April. The “old campus,” as it has affectionately been known, is not critical to future plans, and selling provides an opportunity to consolidate more activity to the main campus while generating resources that can be invested into future projects.

The purchase will allow Polk County Cares, a like-minded and faith-based community partner, to expand its mission of serving those in need in Bolivar and surrounding areas.

“This is a bittersweet moment for SBU,” said Dr. Rick Melson, president. “We are moving boldly into the future with exciting plans for our campuses and facilities, but we are also saying goodbye to a significant part of our history. We are grateful for the many decades the Lord used our old campus for life-changing academic and spiritual growth of our students, and I am excited to see Polk County Cares continue doing life-changing work there in the decades to come.”

In a statement, Polk County Cares shared some of its plans for the campus: “Polk County Cares (PCC), a Bolivar Area faith based non-profit focused on building relationships, is excited for the blessing to acquire the former SBU Stufflebam Campus. In partnership with local organizations, businesses, and community members, PCC will utilize the campus to provide support for individuals and families in achieving their personal, family, and spiritual goals.”

SBU students will continue to live in the Casebolt Apartments through the end of the semester, and the university will officially vacate the property by June 30.