Redeeming the time, feather by feather

I remember when I was a young night owl, poking merciless fun at any and all of the early birds in my life. What did they even get out of early-birding? Worms? I’ll take the extra sleep, thanks.

Then I became an adult, and guess what happened. Nope, not that. Because, still not an early bird. But in a strange irony, not a night owl either. Present-day me would like a flock in the middle. Isn’t there a medium rare bird? Wait no, that sounds like a terrible idea. But instead of an early bird or a night owl, could we at least hunt down something like a 9:30 chicken? Is there a 9:00 pigeon? What if I’m sometimes an 8:30 grouse?

The more I think about it, the more I think I might need a completely different winged creature. Ooh, how about a dragon! Yes, I’m calling it. I’m a beautiful, regal 9:15 dragon. If I’m a dragon I sleep whenever I want. I can guard my thunder, breathe a little fire, let a knight or two joust me or whatever, then hibernate for 120 years. I’ve heard some of them can shift time. So it probably doesn’t even matter what time you’re dragon yourself to bed (see what I did there?).

Then again, maybe I should pay less attention to bedtimes and arise times altogether. Maybe every day’s focus should be much more on what happens in all the in between times. Paul tells us in Ephesians 5:16, “Pay careful attention, then, to how you walk—not as unwise people but as wise—making the most of the time, because the days are evil” (CSB).

Walk in wisdom. Make the most of my time. How do I do that?

There’s a timely answer in the next verse. “So don’t be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is” (Ephesians 5:17 CSB). It happens as we zero in on the will of God—early, late, and all the betweens.

It’s always true, I can spend my time, or I can invest it. Investing time in knowing and accomplishing God’s will and His purposes for me—that’s making the very most of it. How I use my time always reveals the posture and status of my heart. World-bent—seeking happiness. Or God-focused—seeking holiness, and seeking what’s lasting and Kingdom-impacting.

Your time? It’s exactly that. Yours. You get to choose whether you merely spend it will-nilly, self-focused (as “unwise people”) or invest it (wisely). “Teach us to number our days carefully so that we may develop wisdom in our hearts” (Psalm 90:12 CSB).

The God of all wisdom longs to teach us how to redeem every moment in wisdom, fruitfulness, and satisfaction. You can ask Him this very day—early in the morning or late at night—to empower you by His indwelling presence to live according to His will. Pray it and He will answer.

The Amplified Bible expands on Ephesians 5:17 like this: “Therefore do not be foolish and thoughtless, but understand and firmly grasp what the will of the Lord is.”

Firmly grasp it. I want to do that. Like a bird in the hand. Better yet, on a wing and a prayer. Heaviest on the prayer.