Pastor celebrates 40 years at Mineola church

MINEOLA – The typical Southern Baptist church sees a senior pastor change about every five years. It can be more often in smaller congregations. So what does it take for a pastor to remain in the same pulpit for four decades with no sign of slowing down?

Mineola Baptist Church in east central Missouri just celebrated 40 years under the leadership of Pastor Jim (“Brother Jim”) Cline. He’s still looking at new ways to enhance the church and his ministry.

He attributes no single thing to that record, to except he’s never felt God leading him anywhere else.

“I can’t really imagine going to another church. So far, this is where God wants me to be.”

Early in his ministry at Mineola the church went through several heartbreaking situations in some families. He thinks that may have helped him and the church to bond together.

“When you walk through times like that as a minister with your family,” Cline says, “you become their pastor. They learn to trust you and to count on you. “

Lee Sanders, Senior Adult Minister at First O’Fallon has been a close friend of Cline’s since 1971 when the two were college students.

He says it’s a tribute to both Cline and the church that both accepted each other for so long.

“He loves people and has the will to do, to go, wherever God is leading and what God is asking him to do.”

Sanders says Cline fully commits to his projects. Even when the two were students at Missouri Baptist College (now University), “Jim was the kind of guy that worked really hard at whatever he was doing. He gave it all he had.”

“The uniqueness of a pastor to stay at one church for 40 years is very rare in our culture,’ says Twin Rivers Baptist Association Missions Strategist Bob Feeler.

“It shows the love (Jim) has for his people and the community.”

Feeler has known Cline since 1985 when the two worked together on a state convention program.

Cline credits his wife Malinda as an important contributor to his longevity in Mineola.

“She’s served alongside me, has encouraged me. I couldn’t have stayed here as long without her encouraging me and helping me.”

Cline is the church’s only staff member and is full-time for the church that sees about 85 in Sunday morning worship services. Malinda also handles some church duties and both are involved in the young people’s and women’s ministries, including VBS and youth camps.

He leads senior adult recreational trips; has travelled to Montana, Turkey, the Philippines and Mexico on missions trips; and, is a volunteer firefighter in the community.

“You have to model being a servant,” Cline says.

“He has a real heart for missions and for ministry,” says Sanders.

The church also serves the Twin Rivers association by doing maintenance and upkeep projects at its Loutre Valley Youth Camp.

On January 19 the church recognized Jim and Malinda’s 40-year commitment during its morning service.

Though the event was a surprise, Cline says he had “an inkling” something was happening when he was told he wouldn’t be preaching that morning.

Instead, his brother Mark – a retired pastor who served in St. Louis County – preached.

Cline received a certificate of appreciation from the church, as well as a recognition for his record from Missouri’s previous governor, Mike Parsons.

Cline continues to look forward in ministry. He says that with a core group of men in the church he’s looking to start a men’s Bible study.

He also hopes to work with other pastors in collaborative ministry, obtain new ministry training, and learn new ideas for how small churches can impact their communities.

“You’ve got to be with other pastors and leaders to stay sharp and focused. You just can’t do (ministry) by yourself,” he says.

He sees value in learning from younger pastors like Brian Larkin at nearby New Florence Church.

‘These young guys do things different than I do. That inspires me and encourages me.”

Larkin says collaboration and learning go both ways with Cline.

“Jim certainly has impacted many people throughout his ministry,” Larkin says. “He’s been a wonderful example to me.”

He calls Cline “an excellent example of what a faithful man of God looks like.”

“Jim has been a faithful pastor,” Feeler says. “He and his wife, Malinda have exemplified the love of Christ to the community and the church.”