Missouri Baptist University Board of Trustees approves budget, faculty promotions and appointments

The Missouri Baptist University Board of Trustees convened on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, for its regular session on the University’s main campus, approving the 2025-2026 budget as well as several faculty appointments and promotions.

The 2025-2026 budget will fund additional faculty for MBU’s new Master of Public Health program, which launches fall 2025. Other strategic advances funded in the budget include enhanced classroom technology.

As part of its commitment to academic excellence, the Board also approved several faculty promotions and appointments. Dr. Linda “Nikki” Johnson was promoted to professor of Social Work, while Dr. Jason Vermette was promoted to professor of Mathematics. The Board also affirmed the appointments of Dr. Angela Sastry as assistant professor of Counseling and Dr. Michael Steinmetz as assistant professor of Theology.

In other news: