DOJ closes investigation of SBC

NASHVILLE (BP) – The U.S. Department of Justice informed Southern Baptist Convention attorneys today (March 12) that its investigation into the SBC and its entities is closed. No sexual abuse-related charges were filed.

“Earlier today, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York informed us that the investigation into the Southern Baptist Convention and Executive Committee has officially concluded,” SBC attorneys Gene Besen and Scarlett Nokes said in a statement to Baptist Press. “We are pleased that the matter has been resolved without any charges or further expense against the Executive Committee or other SBC entities. It has been an honor to represent and support the Convention and the EC throughout this process.”

SBC Executive Committee President and CEO Jeff Iorg said, “We’re grateful that we can close this chapter in our legal proceedings and move forward.”

The DOJ launched its investigation in August 2022, a few months after the release of the Guidepost Report, which was based on an investigation by outside group Guidepost Solutions into the EC’s handling of sexual abuse claims.

The only charge brought by the DOJ in its two-and-a-half-year inquiry was against former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary professor and interim provost Matt Queen, who pleaded guilty to making a false statement to investigators. Queen was sentenced last week to one year supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

Southwestern released a statement March 12 confirming the DOJ’s closure of the investigation.

“For more than two years, Southwestern fully cooperated with the DOJ throughout the investigation and is pleased that there were no findings of wrongdoing against the institution or current employees,” the statement said. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all members of the seminary community.”

Executive Committee members learned at their meeting last month that the EC had spent $2,060,534 on legal costs related to the DOJ investigation as of December 2024.