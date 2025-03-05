WMU Mission Celebration, R.A. Congress set for April

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri WMU is getting ready for two mission events and registration is open online at mowmu.org.

WMU Mission Celebration

Mission Celebration will be April 4-5 at First Baptist, Kirksville. Everyone is invited to this two-day conference focused on hearing what God is doing in Missouri, North America and around the world, as well as equipping individuals, groups and churches to make disciples. This year Lindsay Wineinger, President of Illinois WMU, will be our keynote speaker, and National WMU President Connie Dixon will be joining us and bringing copies of her new book “It Became to Me a Joy”.

The conference will also include missionaries with the North American Mission Board and International Mission Board. There will also be a student event for students 6-12th grade. Throughout the weekend there will breakout sessions on how to be on mission with God and making disciples, and multiple ministry projects to participate in.

Childcare is provided but you must register by March 15 for it.

For more information and registration for the event, go to mowmu.org and click on Mission Celebration. You can also call Cheryl Stahlman, MWMU Executive Director, at 800-736-6227, ext. 320 or email cstahlman@mobaptist.org.

R.A. Congress

R.A. Congress will be April 25-26 at the Missouri State Fair Grounds in Sedalia. This event is for boys 1-6 grade and their leaders. The boys will enjoy pine car races, archery, basketball hot shot, riflery, and they will be challenged by Missionary speakers. If you or a group from your church would like to volunteer at R.A. Congress, there are plenty of spots available, including basketball hotshot, softball throw, boomerangs and more. For more information, to register or to volunteer, contact Travis Webb, R.A. Consultant, at webbside50@gmail.com

Make plans now to be a part of God’s plan for you, and your church here in Missouri.