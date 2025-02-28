Obedience in airport leads to new disciple

by Chris Doyle

SOUTH AMERICA (IMB) – For more than 35 years, Tim Kunkel has served as an International Mission Board missionary in South America, serving with global missionary partners and other IMB missionaries. He travels often to other South American countries, including Uruguay and Argentina, from his home base in Chile.

As he travels, he carries gospel tracts with him to share with people he meets. On each tract, Kunkel offers his contact information. “I don’t normally leave the house without some of these in my front pocket,” he said.

In 2019, Kunkel met a young man at the airport who was conducting a survey. “I’ve done so many of these,” Kunkel said referring to the airport surveys. “And I thought, ‘Oh boy, here we go again.’”

Begrudgingly, Kunkel participated and noticed the 26-year-old, whom Kunkel referred to as Nathaniel, was fluent in English. After listening to Nathaniel and answering his questions, Kunkel handed him one of his tracts and said, “I want you to know that Jesus loves you, and He has a purpose for your life.”

They spoke for about 15 minutes more, and Kunkel could tell Nathaniel showed genuine interest. The conversation ended, and Kunkel went to catch his flight.

About a month later, Nathaniel contacted Kunkel, finding his email address on the tract he had kept from his meeting with Kunkel. He said he appreciated how kind Kunkel was, taking the time to talk to him. He also asked Kunkel if they could meet.

Kunkel gave Nathaniel his address in Santiago, and a few days later, they met for a couple of hours. Nathaniel shared he was living a lifestyle apart from Christianity and wanted to hear what Kunkel thought. He expected Kunkel to be negative and treat him differently. Instead, Kunkel showed Nathaniel the love of Christ and offered some godly advice.

Five years passed, and Kunkel and Nathaniel had no contact. Surprisingly, one day, Nathaniel contacted Kunkel again. Out of the blue, Nathaniel told him, “I have been marvelously saved!”

Nathaniel said he changed his lifestyle and was seeking to be discipled. A few days later, Kunkel and his wife, Iracema, met with Nathaniel for five hours. Nathaniel shared many experiences that led to him professing Christ as his Lord and Savior.

He mentioned his aunt, who was a faithful Christian. She died in a car wreck with three other women after attending a church service. Nathaniel’s immediate reaction was anger, and he questioned why God would allow this to happen.

This led to even deeper thoughts about whether God even existed. He then remembered all that Kunkel shared with him when they met five years before. He turned to the Bible.

“I began to read the Bible,” Nathaniel told Kunkel, “and by the time I hit Deuteronomy, I was already converted. I’d given my life to Christ.”

Kunkel meets with Nathaniel whenever his schedule allows. He is involved in mission work in South American countries, but he is also taking time to help disciple Nathaniel who is now involved in a church about 60 miles away.

“The power of the gospel is in this young man,” Kunkel said.

Nathaniel is now preparing for baptism.

IMB missionaries are sharing the gospel all over the world. Some, like Kunkel, have been serving for many years as a steadfast presence among those without Christ. Many share and do not to see immediate fruit, but they know God is still at work and will provide growth.

Pray with Kunkel that Nathaniel’s baptism will happen soon, and that Nathaniel will continue his walk with the Lord.

Thank God for Tim and Iracema Kunkel’s long-term service with the IMB and their faithfulness to reach the nations with the gospel.

Ask God to send more missionaries to the fields of South America and beyond.

Some names changed for security. The work of the IMB is made possible through generous giving to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering® and the Cooperative Program.