SBU’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program relocating to Springfield

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University’s storied Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program will have a new home starting with the Fall 2025 academic semester.

SBU plans to move the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program from its current location in Bolivar to be based out of the university’s Springfield campus beginning with the Fall 2025 semester. The move is pending final approvals that are expected to be resolved by February.

This move comes after months of evaluating the DPT program in conjunction with its recent accreditation reaffirmation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). As university leadership prepared for the accreditation process and began a detailed internal review of the program, the possibility of moving to Springfield became a serious concept.

“The market realities have shown us that Springfield gives us a tremendous opportunity for a thriving DPT program which is needed for us to have a thriving SBU in Bolivar and beyond,” said Dr. Rick Melson, president of SBU. “For decades, the DPT program has been a source of pride for SBU and the Bolivar community, and we make this move grateful for all that the program has accomplished in Bolivar while being excited for what’s to come.”

The Springfield campus offers the DPT program benefits associated with SBU’s Mercy College of Health Professions facilities that are already in place, including classroom and lab space. There is also a greater concentration of medical facilities and PT practices. A significant number of prospective DPT students already come from the Springfield area as graduates of other universities, and moving the program allows for a seamless transition for them to attend SBU.

SBU’s Springfield Campus is just south of Highway 60 on Fremont Avenue at 4431 S. Fremont, Springfield, MO 65804. There are two buildings that are part of the campus, with the nursing simulation Hutchens Building located within a few hundred yards at 1265 E Lark St, Springfield, MO 65804. The campus is strategically placed in close proximity to major healthcare facilities, including less than 4 miles from CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Since 2011, the DPT program has been housed in the Davis Family Building in Bolivar. The university plans to vacate the building during the summer in 2025 in order to begin classes in August in Springfield. The Davis Building has received interest from prospective buyers but no sale has been finalized.

The university first offered a degree in physical therapy as a bachelor’s in 1993, then a master’s degree in 1998 before the current doctorate degree was introduced in 2005. The Springfield campus currently offers degrees in nursing, radiography, and health sciences.