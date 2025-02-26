Babylon Bee CEO to keynote Vitae Foundation’s pro-life event in Jefferson City, March 25

JEFFERSON CITY (Vitae Foundation) – Seth Dillon, CEO of The Babylon Bee, is coming to Jefferson City for Vitae Foundation’s Don and Ruth Ann Schnieders Annual Pro-Life Event on Tuesday, March 25.

Taking on the tone of a traditional news media publication, The Babylon Bee satirizes real-world events and public figures. Seth Dillon’s experience with censorship and deplatforming has placed him on the front lines of the battle for free speech in the public square. He now speaks on college campuses and at conferences across the country about the effectiveness of humor, the moral imperative of mockery, and the dangers of censorship. He occasionally signs off X to enjoy time with his wife and two sons in Juno Beach, Florida.

Registration is $50 per person for the luncheon or $100 per person for the dinner. Registration can be completed online at vitaefoundation.org/events or by calling 573.634.4316.

All proceeds benefit Vitae Foundation, a national non-profit organization that facilitates research about life issues and applies the findings to create messaging strategies to share with others so together, we can build a future where abortion is unthinkable.