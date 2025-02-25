HLGU announces dates for 2025 Day of Giving

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) has announced its fourth annual HLGU Day of Giving, taking place in April 2025. The 24-hour giving campaign will begin at noon on April 3 and conclude at noon on April 4, 2025.

This year, HLGU has set a goal of 250 new gifts during the event. A special highlight for 2025 is a generous $40,000 matching gift from the HLGU Board of Visitors, doubling the impact of every donation to the Annual Fund.

HLGU is also pleased to announce Parker Financial as the official event sponsor.

Leading up to the event, HLGU students will participate in an informational phonathon from March 24 to April 3, reaching out to alumni and friends to share details about the Day of Giving and how they can take part in this special opportunity to support the university.

“Your gift, combined with those from hundreds of other donors, will help make scholarships and campus projects a reality while directly impacting the lives of current and future students,” said Lauren Youse, Director of Development and Alumni Services. “By joining together as the HLGU family, you’re demonstrating your commitment to both the University and the Christian community that sets us apart.”

Donors can designate their gifts toward student scholarships, dorm renovations, student technology, or the HLGU Annual Fund.

Last year’s Day of Giving exceeded expectations, with 280 gifts totaling $97,974.13.

“I am grateful for how God moved in the hearts of our supporters to make last year’s Day of Giving such a success,” said Dr. Ray Carty, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Every dollar given goes directly to doing God’s work at HLGU—helping students grow academically, spiritually, and personally. We are thankful for this generous support that allows us to continue our mission.”

More details will be shared in the coming months on HLGU’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram). Supporters are encouraged to spread the word using #HLGUDayOfGiving.

For questions, please contact Lauren Youse at 573.629.3126 or lauren.youse@hlg.edu.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.