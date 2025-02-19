Preparing for death: A confident life (part 5)

“Is there anything else I can do for you?”

This simple question people ask us at places like restaurants and stores seems simple and non-confrontational. However, we should consider asking this question more often because someday, it will be the last time we can ask. Described in Luke 16:26 is this reality, “[…] a great chasm has been fixed, in order that those who would pass from here to you may not be able, and none may cross from there to us.”

Our whole series in The Pathway on the “Confident Life” has focused on growing your confidence in managing money. We cannot leave the topic without discussing what happens when we leave this earth. Now, for most of us, it probably won’t be for a while. Almost two-thirds of 70-year-old men and nearly three-fourths of 70-year-old women will live at least another ten years, and more than one-fifth of men will make it to 90.

However, 1% of people under 60 will pass away in the next year around the world, and if estimates are accurate, that represents over three million people, or half the state of Missouri, will pass away. Factor in those over 60, then the number becomes quite large quite quickly, and so do the odds of it being you. That said, as has already been said, the only two things certain in this life are death and taxes. So, if we prepare for taxes, then we need to prepare for death as well.

We call that preparation for death, estate planning.

A good estate plan will have five basic documents. A Will, A Durable Power of Attorney, a Financial Power of Attorney, An Advanced Medical Directive, and a HIPPA authorization. (In addition, many people also benefit from creating a Trust.) If you need any of these, we have partnered with Life Legacy to offer all of these self-help documents for free to members of Missouri Baptist Convention churches. Visit www.mbfn.org/legacy to get started today!

If you have already completed all of your documents, you must ensure that all beneficiary designations are accurate and up to date and that family members have access to all the necessary paperwork.

A Confident Financial life starts with FLOW (cash flow, managing your precious dollars). Then, you must make a plan for providing for those you OWE, followed by a plan to GROW those dollars as you SHOW God and others your love through giving generously before you go and spend all eternity with Him.

Wherever you are on your journey, the Missouri Baptist Foundation is here to help you grow in your confidence with all things financial. Give us a call at (573) 761-0717, or send us an email at info@mbfn.org to ensure you live a confident life.