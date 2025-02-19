EC approves $190 million allocation budget that includes legal costs

NASHVILLE (BP) — Executive Committee members approved a recommendation Tuesday morning (Feb. 18) for a $190 million 2025-26 SBC Cooperative Program Allocation Budget that includes $3 million earmarked for anticipated legal costs.

The recommendation moves forward to messengers for a vote at the SBC Annual Meeting held in Dallas in June.

EC members spent approximately 33 minutes of the 46-minute report brought by the Committee on Convention Finances and Stewardship discussing the $3 million allocation’s potential pitfalls as well as other options. In its separate meeting Monday, Feb. 17, the standing committee discussed the issue (among others) in more than two hours of executive (closed) session.

In his address to trustees Monday, EC President Jeff Iorg outlined the steps that have brought the SBC to this point, saying “bills must be paid.” Although the original 2021 motion approved the payment of legal costs from the Cooperative Program, the Executive Committee has thus far paid for those out of reserves to the tune of $13 million.

That is no longer an option, as reserves are depleted. And though the motion would eventually pass overwhelmingly, some trustees voiced the hope that other options could be found before the annual meeting.

Nick Sandefur, senior pastor of Porter Memorial Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., agreed with Iorg on the need to use CP funds for business, including paying bills. His disagreement came with the money coming through a priority allocation while leaving current percentages in place.