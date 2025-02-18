Octogenarian couple aim to be ‘part of what God is doing’ at church plant

GRANDVIEW – Their mid-80s seemed a perfect time for Conrad and Donna Krieger to jump into a new work as church planters when Overflow Church began in a suburban area of young families and varied ethnicities. (See related story here.)

And, for a couple used to traveling around the country in a motorhome with their family to sing in small churches, moving though several Kansas City locations as Overflow found a permanent building was nothing new.

The Kriegers attended Blue Valley Church in Overland Park, Kans., when it started discussing planting Overflow in nearby Grandview, Mo. They were impressed with the vision and need outlined by Overflow pastor Alan Findley.

Learning the church plant would need musicians they jumped in to provide their talents.

Conrad’s career included leading worship services at different congregations while Donna played the piano. Since Overflow began in 2022, until recently he played guitar for services and she the piano. Lifestyle changes forced them to bow out of music, Donna says, but they still contribute to Overflow as much as they can.

“You can always find something to do,” Conrad says.

Both say it’s important that believers, no matter their age, keep serving the Lord.

“We retired from our jobs but didn’t retire from loving Him and serving Him,” Donna says. “Overflow had a need, and we felt we could fill that need.”

Pastor Findley says the Kriegers demonstrate “that our purpose is never done, and as long as we’re still upright we’re still capable of ministry.”

The couple say it wasn’t an issue leaving a larger church to help start a new one, because they often worked in small ministries. “They’re just as important (as large ones),“ she says.

In making the move one challenge was familiar.

“Going from one ministry to another, it’s always difficult because you always have mixed feelings,” Donna says. “You’re excited about a new opportunity but you’re sad to leave your friends behind.”

At Overflow, the contemporary worship music was also different than they were used to and sometimes preferred.

“We were two or three generations removed from when (Conrad ) was the music director,” she says. At Overflow, “we tried to embrace all kinds of music for what worked well for the congregation because our job was to help (the congregation) praise the Lord, honor the Lord.”

A particular perspective helped her in those moments. She says she thought of Jesus coming to Earth and hearing mankind’s music.

“Jesus had heard heavenly music, What did He think of music here? He accepted their service if it came from a true heart of love and worship.”

For seven years in between serving churches, the Kriegers and their children sang professionally across the country, often in small churches, during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The family has produced 13 albums (available at donnakrieger.com).

Initially, the Kriegers sang with three children, ages 3-12. Mid-journey, they were introduced to an orphanage and adopted an 11-year-old boy from Costa Rica.

“It was a burden the Lord put on our hearts,” Donna says. “ We felt burdened for children that needed a good home.”

Though the Kriegers have now stepped back from active music participation at Overflow, they say they still have roles to perform.

“‘We’re the oldest people there usually,” Donna says. “We can be supportive of these younger generations, be encouragers.”

“Be available to help when they need help,” Conrad adds. He says they “support the church and we pray for (Alan).”

“We can’t always do the heavy lifting,” Donna says, “but we can be there to do something.

“We want to be part of what God is doing.”