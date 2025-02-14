Conference to equip families to care for aging loved ones

FLORISSANT – Support for those tasked with caring for aging loved ones is the goal of a special conference to be held on Feb. 22 at Salem Baptist Church in Florissant. “Finding Hope During Family Crises,” a five-hour event, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., will feature four guest speakers from a variety of agencies and disciplines concerned with aging and the challenges that go with family care.

“So many families are taken more or less by surprise by the issues that come about when Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or end-of-life situations arise,” said Linda Wolfe, organizer of the conference. “We want to show how faith in Christ is an invaluable source of strength and wisdom in such situations, and how the Lord, through His grace, has enabled a variety of people to offer solid advice and counsel for those whose families are in the midst of rapid change.”

She said that four subject matter experts will be presenting at the conference, including Dr. Rodney Harrison, President and CEO of Baptist Homes Healthcare Ministries; Lorie Springkamper, Market Manager for Gentiva Hospice, St. Louis Area; and Teresa Stamey, Director of Palliative/Elder Care for Midwest Music Therapy Services. A representative from the Alzheimers’s Association, Greater Missouri Chapter will also be speaking. Jim Wolfe, deacon chairman and worship leader at Salem will provide a wrap-up devotional at the end of the conference.

In addition to guest speakers, the conference includes a free lunch, complimentary child-care and free parking.

Registration can be accomplished online at: https://www.salembcstl.org/page/finding-hope-during-family-crises. Registration can also be done via telephone at 314.921.5507, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.