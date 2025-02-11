Stand against ungodliness, celebrate fruitful ministry

During the past several years, opponents to biblical truth and morality have used Missouri’s initiative petition process to inject ungodliness into the state’s constitution.

Last fall, Missouri pro-lifers faced defeat when pro-abortion Amendment 3 was taken to voters across the state—even though churches and pro-life agencies were outspoken in opposing this constitutional amendment.

Similarly, recreational marijuana was unfortunately legalized in 2022 when it came before Missouri voters for consideration.

Now, after failing for several years to push the pro-LGBTQ+ Missouri Non-Discrimination Act (MONA) through the state legislature, activists are trying to inject their pro-LGBTQ+ agenda into the state constitution through the initiative petition process.

One petition [Petition 2026-18] that has been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office aims to redefine marriage in the state constitution, changing the phrase, “one man and one woman,” to “any two consenting adults.”

Another petition [Petition 2026-19] submitted to the Secretary of State aims to do what MONA failed to do in the state legislature—namely, to add sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) to Missouri’s non-discrimination laws. Putting SOGI laws in the state constitution is not only ungodly, but it also threatens freedom of speech and religion for Missourians who, because of their biblical convictions, oppose LGBTQ+ lifestyles and ideologies.

God’s Word is clear on the definition of marriage and on the nature of human sexuality—and this cannot be changed by godless fictions put forth by lawmakers, courts, initiative petitions or voters. As such, Missouri Baptists should always defend the true definition of marriage as being between “one man and one woman,” as well as the true nature of human sexuality.

Even though we may grow weary of political efforts to stave off ungodly ideologies from overtaking our state, we must stand firm. If we don’t speak up for truth, who will? Let’s begin praying now, and let’s begin looking for ways to oppose these petitions now.

* * * *

Though we must stand for truth and oppose ungodliness, we’re also fortunate to be able to celebrate good and godly ministries and people.

First, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries was recognized this month by the National Deer Association (NDA) for hosting Field-to-Fork hunts with their residents during the past three years. The Baptist Homes is one of only two recent recipients of the NDA’s national Hunting Heritage Award.

“What began as a program to recruit, retain, and reactivate senior hunters has grown to inspire younger generations to take up the pursuit of hunting as well,” the NDA reported on its website (https://deerassociation.com) on Feb. 5.

“In addition,” NDA staff wrote, the BHHM has “worked with the Missouri Department of Conservation on their campus properties to conduct prescribed fires, remove invasive species, and plant food plots, providing better deer habitat and increasing harvest opportunities.

“They have been a strong advocate for the NDA and have promoted us through numerous publications, podcasts, videos, and radio spots. They are already planning on expanding their senior hunts to a few of their new campuses in Missouri starting next fall.”

Having seen this ministry firsthand, I know this program also brings happiness and fun into the lives of residents of The Baptist Homes, as well as an opportunity for them to build a meaningful relationships with younger Missouri Baptists who mentor them during the hunt. I’m thankful for the work that The Baptist Homes is doing through this and other ministry initiatives.

Second, I learned last week of the passing of one of The Pathway’s longtime columnists, Pat Lamb. She went home to be with the Lord at the age of 88 on Feb. 4. (Her obituary can be accessed here.)

A lifelong educator and truly gifted writer, Pat has blessed Pathway readers with her column, “Raising Children,” ever since she began to write for the newspaper in 2013. She was a sweet woman who loved her family, her church and her Lord. She was always extremely kind to me and often asked me about my own wife and children. She was a gift of God to Missouri Baptists. All of us at The Pathway are grateful for her godly ministry, and we will miss her dearly.

* * * *

In an attempt to be good stewards of Missouri Baptist gifts through the Cooperative Program, The Pathway print edition is now published on a monthly basis. For many years, we’ve also published articles online at https://mbcpathway.com. But beginning last month, our print edition is now available online in an E-Edition format, as well. To access the E-Edition, visit https://mbcpathway.com/e-edition/.